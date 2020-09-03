Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Venture Supporting Local Tourist & Hospitality Businesses.

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 8:42 am
Press Release: Try Local

Some might call you ambitious for launching an online business geared at the Tourism and Hospitality industries in the midst of one of our worst economic disasters.

But this is not the case for one ex Tourism and hospitality employee who is doing just that.

Rebekah Carter has worked in the industry since graduating from Queenstown Resort College 10 years ago (her speciality being Adventure Tourism) and the idea took form well before Covid-19 hit.

“I’ve always been a bit of an adventurer – both internationally and within NZ – and have made a point of trying to get out and about our own back yard as much as possible. We had a family trip a few months ago and were trying to identify some places to visit and activities to do. Being on a tight budget – like many people – we were looking for local deals or special offers in the area as I love a bit of a bargain. We quickly realised that many operators were running promotions, but it was really hard to find them without spending a huge amount of time online. That’s when I thought it would be great to have one easy-to-use place to go to and find out what current deals were being offered – without needing to sign up, purchase or book or commit to anything. Which is something that deters many people.”

And so ‘Try Local’ was born. Coincidentally at a time when, as a nation, we are promoting and encouraging people to travel and explore local and help support our struggling tourism industry.

To ensure that Try Local is easy to use, easy to find and professional but quirky, Rebekah has partnered with Forge Creative – a NZ online digital marketing and website agency.

“I plan to be here for the long haul, so it was really important for me to work with people who are experienced and have the ability to do ongoing development as well as maximise the marketing opportunities without constraints.”

So how does it work? It’s very simple. Try Local collates and showcases deals and promotions in only three sectors – Accommodation, Activities and Eateries within New Zealand (such as free upgrades, half price, happy hours, discounts, blackboard specials etc.).

Users are presented with the options specific to their search criteria and can click through for further information if they desire and can choose to be directed to a Promoter’s business or website to complete bookings direct with the merchant, or they can send them a message regarding any offer. No commissions, no vouchers, no obligation to sign up or do anything other than take advantage of any offer of interest.

And best of all is the feel good factor. Most of us are keen to support local and try something different – but we also want to save money and spend wisely. Which is what Try Local is all about.

NB: Rebekah is busy approaching merchants and posting their deals and is offering a free, four month, no obligation trial to allow operators to try it out. Operators can add their deals here.

