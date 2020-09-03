Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 2 August 2020



This series counts the number of unique employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6, 13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These counts are published as they are, and no work has been done to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.

Latest week

For the week ended 2 August 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:



2,206,140 total paid jobs (up 14,430 or 0.66 percent)

99,830 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,410 or 1.43 percent)

410,820 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 370 or 0.09 percent)

1,640,840 in services industries (up 11,570 or 0.71 percent).

Not all enterprises can be matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from the sum of paid jobs of the three industries.

More data

Stats NZ COVID-19 data portal

presents the data in graphical format.

For more information about these statistics:

