Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Unites To Revive And Revitalise

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Greg Foran is among notable speakers at this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa, a full-day event focusing on the revival and revitalisation of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

The Summit, which will be held on 17 November at Te Papa, Wellington, is a key annual event hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, bringing together business and government leaders from all sectors of the industry. The Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism will both be invited to speak.

This year, TIA has designed the Summit around the immediate and longer-term needs of the industry, with an aim to breathe new life into tourism following the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“Tourism Summit Aotearoa is an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to discuss the future of tourism and how we can take deliberate steps to shape the development of the visitor economy in New Zealand, while getting our industry back on its feet after its hardest ever year,” says TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts.

“We’ll discuss the next steps for theindustry and revealnew toolsand approaches to ensure thelong-termsustainability of tourism in New Zealand.”

Mr Roberts says the Summit will be an energizing day with lively discussion, concluding with networking drinks followed by dinner.

“After so much forced time apart, we want to bring the industry together again for some much-needed networking and face-to-face interaction.”

Alongside Greg Foran, confirmed speakers include Tourism New Zealand CEO Stephen England-Hall, the co-Chairs of the Tourism Futures Taskforce Grant Webster and Steve Chadwick, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts and TIA Chair Gráinne Troute. Further speakers are to be added. There will also be several industry panels and the audience will be encouraged to actively participate in the discussions.

Ms Troute will announce the recipients of this year’s Tourism Academic Scholarships, which help young New Zealanders complete their finalyear of tourism-related tertiary study.

TIA has managed costs and obtained sponsorship support to allow registration fees for the Summit to be kept low, to support industry attendance.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, NZ Māori Tourism, ServiceIQ and the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 