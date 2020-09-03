Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kumeu Commercial Development Land In Evolving Precinct

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

A generous parcel of fully-serviced commercial development land at the gateway to the Kumeu Central master-planned mixed-use project, has come to the market for sale.

The 2,117sqm site with frontage to Main Road (State Highway 16) and Putaki Drive, adjoins eight commercial and live/work lots, 16 residential super lots and is close to Kumeu’s New World Supermarket.

2 Putaki Drive

James Hill, Stuart Bode and Sunil Bhana of Bayleys Auckland are marketing 2 Putaki Drive which is being sold by Deadline Private Treaty closing 4pm, Thursday 17th September (unless sold prior).

Hill said the flat site offers rare road frontage with superb profile in the rapidly expanding Kumeu area, 25km northwest of Auckland.

2 Putaki Drive

“Development has really taken off in Kumeu and it looks set to continue on an upwards trajectory given Council’s identification of the wider area as one of Auckland’s key growth nodes.

“There’s significant residential growth underway in the pipeline in the broader catchment and in response, there’s been an uptick in new retail and service amenities to cater to the increasing population.

“We’re expecting this site and its inherent commercial opportunity to gel with medium-larger development entities or family trusts that want to be part of Kumeu’s growth going forward.

“They’ll recognise the potential that the Huapai-Kumeu area has for another smart new commercial building in line with precedents set by new-build projects that are on the go already.”

Hill said the site would suit a range of business operators including retail, professional services, hospitality, health and related services such as physiotherapy.

“Indications are that a 1,000-1,500sqm building could be accommodated on the site with parking and landscaping making it a functional and welcome addition to Kumeu’s commercial environment.”

Currently underway next door to the site Bayleys has for sale, is a retail/office development by Matvin Group with early commitments from fast food operator Burger King and 24-hour gym, Anytime Fitness.

Bode said the Business-Town Centre zoning reflects Council’s vision for Kumeu to have a consolidated core with a high level of amenity and as title has been issued for the subject site, a developer could effectively get started as soon as plans were approved.

“In the past, the retail and commercial service offerings in Kumeu have been minimal and have evolved in an organic way.

“We’d expect to see a flight to quality from existing and potential operators to buildings that are purpose-designed, modern and part of a focused hub.

“Whether a developer builds speculatively or with a confirmed end user in mind, we think it’s likely that the uptake from tenant businesses will be good as the residential catchment will be looking for options that allow them to shop local and support their evolving community.

“Big box retail options are just 8km away at Westgate, but there are so many businesses that could find their niche in the local area to create a vibrant and compelling precinct.”

The Kumeu Central master-planned mixed-use development and residential component will feature landscaped streets, parks and waterways.

Bhana said the Northwest corridor is one of Auckland's strongest growth areas and will ultimately benefit from significant infrastructural upgrading and development.

“The improved motorway network, expanding public transport options and upgraded walkways/cycleways that are touted for the Huapai-Kumeu area will be a game-changer in further enhancing its appeal for those looking for more affordable housing options with lifestyle benefits.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 