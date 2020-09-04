Lime Scooters Return To Auckland

Lime returns to Auckland’s streets today after being awarded permits to operate a fleet of 830 Jump e-scooters and 500 e-bikes.

Lime acquired JUMP’s global business from Uber several months ago.

President Joe Kraus says it is an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to come back and serve the city’s transport needs.

“Over the last nine months, we have taken the time to reflect on how we can be a better and more reliable partner to Auckland. Our top priority is providing consistent and safe services for our riders while paying special attention to public spaces, pedestrians and vulnerable populations,” he says.

For riders, the biggest difference is that Lime's fleet is no longer green in Auckland, but red, and there will be a helmet for every vehicle.

Lime will be rolling out a range of additional safety initiatives in the coming days and weeks. Riders will also be invited to take part in the micromobility company’s First Ride programme, which consists of a 30-minute hands-on scooter safety course for new riders to learn to ride in a safe environment. The programme also covers parking etiquette.

Lime’s fleet of Jump scooters are custom-built for sharing, with large, 24cm wheels, dual braking a wide footboard and lower centre of gravity for better stability and rider balance. The Jump bike is a comfortable, electric pedal assisted vehicle with a reputation for safety. Jump bikes have swappable batteries, and up to a 60km range on a single charge.

The scooters and e-bikes will be available for hire on both the Uber and Lime platforms. Riders who use the Lime app will be able to take advantage of special launch promos and Lime Pass daily and monthly offers.

Lime is the only micromobility company to partner with Google Maps, making multimodal trip planning even easier in Auckland.

Lime is the global leader in micromobility, operating more than 150,000 e-scooters and e-bikes daily in more than 120 cities in 24 countries. In New Zealand, Lime operates in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, and Selwyn District.

