Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gisborne House Prices Selling For 71% Higher Than CV – Highest In NZ

Saturday, 5 September 2020, 5:53 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Gisborne region has seen residential properties selling on average for 71% higher than current CVs, the highest in the country, according to the latest analysis from Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

This is followed by Southland, where prices are around 43% higher than current CV and Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough where properties are selling for around 27% more than their current CVs.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “For the last 10 months in a row, since October 2019, the Gisborne region has seen purchasers pay the highest percentage over the CV for properties in the country – showing how the shortage of listings in the Gisborne region has continued to impact the East Coast.

“Whilst CVs are not what a property is ‘worth’ they are one of a range of indicators that can help understand the value of a property, and with demand for good properties exceeding supply, this is why we’re seeing such a premium being paid for properties in some parts of the country,” she continues.

“Undoubtedly, the pent-up demand after the country came out of the first lockdown has contributed to the premium people are prepared to pay for properties – particularly if they have features such as a great outdoor area, a pool, a study/office for working from home or even a large backyard,” continues Norwell.

Despite recent headlines of an uplift in sales of Auckland’s multi-million dollar mansions, particularly as Kiwis living offshore look to return home, at a regional level Auckland’s residential properties are currently selling at the closest to their CV.

“Currently, buyers are paying on average 5% over the CV in Auckland which is the most ‘affordable’ in the country – despite the fact that the current CVs are nearly three years old and were due to be updated at the end of this year,” points out Norwell.

“Interestingly, Auckland has been the region where purchasers are paying the closest to the CV for the last 11 months, and for the prior 9 months it was the only region in the country where properties were selling for below CV,” concludes Norwell.

Table 1: Sales price to valuation ratio by region by month

Region Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 
Northland 1.11 1.15 1.11 1.08 1.13 1.10 1.13 
Auckland 1.01 1.04 1.05 1.04 1.03 1.03 1.05 
Waikato 1.14 1.15 1.16 1.12 1.13 1.15 1.17 
Bay of Plenty 1.09 1.13 1.12 1.16 1.11 1.12 1.13 
Gisborne 1.72 1.64 1.61 1.50 1.60 1.71 1.7 
Hawke's Bay 1.23 1.27 1.28 1.26 1.26 1.30 1.27 
Taranaki 1.15 1.14 1.14 1.15 1.13 1.14 1.18 
Manawatu-Wanganui 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.28 1.23 1.29 1.25 
Wellington 1.19 1.18 1.20 1.17 1.16 1.17 1.21 
Tasman 1.20 1.21 1.21 1.28 1.19 1.24 1.19 
Nelson 1.15 1.17 1.15 1.21 1.15 1.16 1.18 
Marlborough 1.26 1.25 1.26 1.3 1.22 1.27 1.27 
West Coast 1.10 1.19 1.08 1.09 1.10 1.14 1.13 
Canterbury 1.03 1.05 1.05 1.04 1.05 1.05 1.06 
Otago 1.25 1.23 1.24 1.24 1.18 1.17 1.22 
Southland 1.42 1.48 1.47 1.45 1.38 1.45 1.43 

Graph 1: North Island sales price to valuation ratio

Graph 2: South Island sales price to valuation ratio

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 