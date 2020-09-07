Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast Shows NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

Monday, 7 September 2020, 6:13 am
Press Release: ASB

  • August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP
  • Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020
  • Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2%

The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less gloomy than expected, with ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley saying Auckland’s relatively rapid move from strict lockdown in March back to Alert Level 1 “limited the extent of near-term economic carnage.”

The September report predicts the New Zealand economy will shrink 5% year-on-year by the end of 2020 - an improvement on the 6% decline predicted in the May report. It also takes a rosier view of the predicted unemployment rate, expecting a peak of 7.5% rather than the 9% predicted in May, and anticipates house price falls to be limited to around 3%.

Despite the earlier encouraging signs, Mr Tuffley says the August lockdown is estimated to have shaved 8% off New Zealand’s weekly GDP and cost over $1 billion in lost economic activity, without taking into account the flow-on impacts of business failures, dented confidence and worsening health outcomes for those grappling with lockdown pressures or delayed healthcare treatment.

He notes that recent weeks are a timely reminder for all businesses to keep adapting their work from home practices so they can continue to operate as effectively as possible through a range of Alert Level restrictions.

International Outlook – expect periods of disruption

The global economic fallout of COVID-19 is increasingly evident. Mr Tuffley says the economic toll is “immense” regardless of whether the hard or soft lockdown approach has been adopted and “massive losses of income are being papered over by huge amounts of government borrowing and central bank policy stimulus.”

“Until COVID-19 is brought under control, economic activity will face periods of disruption. An effective vaccine to combat the outbreak could still be years away and until then, containment looks to be the best solution. The art will be refining and adapting restrictions and business operations to minimise disruptions.”

Demand for New Zealand’s key export goods are tied to the fortunes of our key trading partners; China’s rebound is encouraging and should help underpin prices for food exporters. In fact New Zealand’s export sector is proving a pocket of strength, with fruit exports performing particularly well, and meat and dairy prices recovering from earlier declines.

Mr Tuffley says, “China has weathered the pandemic relatively well and is likely to remain a source of support for some of New Zealand’s commodity exports. We expect our food-related export earnings to cushion the impact of weaker global economic demand on the broader New Zealand export sector.”

Across the ditch the prolonged Victoria shutdown has slowed Australia’s recovery, but it’s still on track to limit its 2020 GDP fall to around 4%, similar to New Zealand’s outlook.

Local Outlook – recovery mode not expected until 2023

Economists were surprised at how quickly and strongly economic activity returned following the first lockdown, however, the period of tighter COVID-19 alert levels in August is expected to take up to 8% off weekly NZ GDP and 0.5% off annual GDP.

“While the local economy has proven to be more resilient than expected over 2020, we remain relatively cautious about the pace of growth over 2021 and 2022. In our view, it will be 2023 before the New Zealand and global economies properly enter ‘recovery mode’ and allow for above-average rates of GDP growth.”

“In terms of interest rates, we now expect the RBNZ to cut the OCR by 75bps, to -0.50%, in April 2021. Our change in view is due to the RBNZ’s apparent willingness to move the OCR lower after its current forward guidance expires, along with our conviction that current monetary settings do not offer enough economic support. We have pencilled in the first RBNZ rate hike for early 2023, but admit the timing is highly uncertain.”

The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast will be available online at https://www.asb.co.nz/documents/economic-research/quarterly-economic-forecasts.html

Other recent ASB reports covering a range of commentary can be accessed at our ASB Economic Insights page: https://www.asb.co.nz/documents/economic-insights.html

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 