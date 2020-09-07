DLA Piper Moves To The PwC Tower At Commercial Bay

Global law firm DLA Piper is moving its Auckland office to new premises in the PwC Tower in Commercial Bay on 7 September 2020.

DLA Piper's New Zealand Country Managing Partner, Martin Wiseman, says “I’m incredibly excited to be shifting to this world-class, open-plan, technically sophisticated office environment. It tangibly reflects our desire for more collaborative ways of working for our team of legal and business professionals. As well, it’s a reflection of our ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation, which will soon be followed by a move to new premises in Wellington.”

The new Auckland office, on two levels of the PwC Tower, will be DLA Piper’s flagship location in New Zealand and adopts the firm's latest global office design. Being entirely open plan means junior lawyers will have more opportunities to see how experienced practitioners work. Most of all, the Commercial Bay precinct will be an inspiring place to work.

"Our vision was to have a new workplace that is fit for a leading global business law firm, that can create memorable long-lasting client experiences, improve employee productivity and retain talent. I believe we have done just that. In adopting the global office design and incorporating uniquely New Zealand design cues, we have been able to design a space that's right for us, that has a greater focus on our people and our clients, and is instantly recognisable as a DLA Piper office", says Wiseman.

Commercial Bay precinct is a destination in its own right: with world-class retail, food and beverage sitting alongside a striking space for business.

