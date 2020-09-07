Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kaiāwhina To Guide The Next 5-year Action Plan For The Kaiāwhina Workforce

Monday, 7 September 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Careerforce

The first and formative 5-year Kaiāwhina Workforce Action Plan 2015-2020 concluded in June 2020, having helped to build an enduring foundation for the future of the Kaiāwhina workforce.

The term ‘Kaiāwhina’ is a taonga (treasure) that embodies the core essence and nature of an essential health and disability workforce that is passionate, resilient, diverse, skilled and committed to supporting wellbeing outcomes, with origins that stem from a desire to create a term to replace demeaning labels such as ‘non-regulated’ or ‘unregulated’.

Led by a partnership between Careerforce and the Ministry of Health, the Kaiāwhina Workforce Taskforce, made up of a broad range of health and disability sector leaders, has provided governance leadership for the delivery of the Plan’s 53 actions. To ensure that the momentum gained continues, the Health Workforce Advisory Board has added their support to this important mahi.

The new programme of work drawn from workforce stakeholders over recent months, has five core priorities that form the framework of the Plan’s focus.

1. Building cultural capability

2. Connecting Kaiāwhina

3. Accelerating new ways of working and eco-system thinking

4. Creating workforce knowledge and data

5. Supplying and developing the workforce

Supporting tino rangatiratanga (self-determination) for this essential workforce, the vision is to amplify the Kaiāwhina voice in the governance and implementation of the Plan for the next period; 2020-2025.

Careerforce CE and co-chair of the Kaiāwhina Workforce Taskforce, Jane Wenman comments “we are delighted to see reference to this important workforce (Kaiāwhina) in the recommendations from the Health and Disability System Review lead by Heather Simpson. It’s another example that Kaiāwhina are now on the radar of sector leaders and seen as being a significant contribution to the wellbeing of New Zealanders”

As New Zealand’s population grows and ages, it is vital that Kaiāwhina continue to be developed and supported to achieve their full potential as members of the interprofessional team. The Plan aims to increase the visibility and profile of this essential workforce as valuable, competent, and integral members of the New Zealand health and disability system.

Wenman adds “Guidance from the workforce itself will be integral to navigating and informing the next part of the Kaiawhina journey, and we hope that we can support Kaiāwhina to step forward to help us”.

Networks to support each priority are being established. We welcome interest from the workforce and other sector stakeholders to help shape and influence the output of Plan’s work. If you would like more information on the Kaiawhina Workforce Action Plan or how to be involved please contact Sarah Jeffares at kaiawhina@careerforce.org.nz

Mā te whiritahi, ka whakatutuki ai ngā pūmanawa ā tāngata

Together weaving the realisation of potential

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Careerforce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

SpaceBase: Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing ... More>>


Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 