Emerging Director Award Winner’s Desire To Grow New Zealand Organisations And Its People

Matthew Payton.

Matthew Payton has been announced as the Institute of Directors Auckland branch Emerging Director 2020.

Matthew is currently part of the management team at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare where he has accumulated more than 22 years’ experience in the medical device industry. Matthew has held a variety of roles in research, product development and, for the last 13 years, in general management. He maintains an active interest in clinical research and product development and holds 10 international patents.

Matthew is a director of Ossis, a world leader in 3D printed orthopaedic implant design. He is also a director of Cure Kids Ventures, which aims to assist early stage companies that can positively influence child health outcomes. These governance roles and his role at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reflect Matthew’s desire to see science commercialised for the benefit of stakeholders and the broader community.

Matthew holds a Masters with first class honours in laser and optical physics and a post graduate diploma in business administration from the University of Auckland, and he is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors.

In choosing Matthew for this award the judges said: "This year's cohort of applicants was truly outstanding. To choose one recipient has been challenging and we are delighted to announce Matthew as the awardee.

“Matthew’s approach to developing a board career has been exemplary; in the way he has prepared himself through education and commitment to good corporate governance. His executive career brings highly relevant skills and experience that New Zealand organisations need in the new Covid world; to innovate, to compete globally, to be sustainable and resilient.

“Matthew demonstrated a considered approach to effective, inclusive and responsive governance, and will add immense value to any board."

“It is an honour to be given this award and I am very grateful to the judges and the Institute of Directors.

I have the privilege of being a member of two exceptional boards and I am looking forward to applying my learnings from this award to those boards and others in the future.”

