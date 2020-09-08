Gilmours And Compass Group Celebrate First Year Of Successful Strategic Partnership

Gilmours and Compass Group (New Zealand) celebrate first year of successful strategic partnership within New Zealand Foodservice industry

This strategic partnership aligns to Compass’ vision to be a world-class provider of food services and support services in New Zealand and reaffirms Gilmours commitment to being the preferred Foodservice Partner.

Over the past year, together Gilmours and Compass have delivered 140,000 litres of oil, 148,000 kilograms of flour and sugar and 130,000 kilograms of pasta and rice to over 250 Foodservice locations. These locations range from Airport Lounges, Schools, Hospitals, Defence sites and workplace Cafes and Restaurants.

The partnership includes supply and distribution of Compass’ Foodservice products within the dry, chilled and frozen products (with partner Trents servicing the South Island), and with fresh produce supplied by Fresh Connection who are a key strategic partner of Gilmours.

“Gilmours and our South Island partner Trents, were thrilled to win this business and to be part of developing this strong partnership even further with the Compass team. The highlights have been the fast onboarding process setting a Foodservice industry standard, and the support we have provided each other to get through the unusual period of Covid 19. Compass supplies many Essential Services and so we were proud to be able to help them continue that great work of feeding New Zealanders,” says Gemma McBeath, General Manager Wholesale and Customer Service, Foodstuffs North Island.

As theworld’s leading food and support services organisation, Compass Group has enjoyed significant growth in New Zealand. They now provide services across 250+ locations in New Zealand, employing more than 2,500 people from Whangarei to Invercargill.“We love our strategic partnership with Gilmours. Over the past 12 months we have enjoyed great success in this partnership, and we have appreciated the expert advice, transparency and customer service afforded to us by the Gilmours Team. We have supreme confidence in our supply chain security and in the high-quality products that we source from Gilmours. This is critical to our operations and to our ability to maintain our high standards of service to our clients,” Simon Lipscombe, Managing Director Compass Group New Zealand.

Compass Group appointed Gilmours and their partner Trents as their preferred Foodservice Partner, based on the power of their brand, expertise in Foodservice, breadth of range and their ability to deliver nationwide and plan to grow their strategic partnership moving forward.

© Scoop Media

