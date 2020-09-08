Hawke’s Bays Premium Wine Event New Date Announced

Organiser's of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction have announced the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction supporting Cranford Hospice has been rescheduled.

General Manager, Elisha Milmine said ‘2020 has been an extremely challenging year around the globe. As we continue to grapple with COVID-19, and the New Zealand alert level restrictions, there is still uncertainty about what these will be on 19th September for the scheduled Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. We have given this a lot of thought and have decided the best path forward is to postpone this year’s event. The new date is set for Saturday, 28th November, same place, format and timings.’ ‘We recognise that a rescheduled event is disappointing, but we look forward to providing guests with an exceptional experience in November’.

As the largest annual contributor to Cranford Hospice, Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee are determined to make the event the best it possibly can be to raise the much-needed funds.

Milmine says ‘we are so grateful for the understanding and support of everyone involved. With all our sponsors and key people rearranging their calendars to make this new date work’.

The event industry has been hit hard by the lock downs which have been a result of this pandemic, over 20,000 New Zealand events have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. Every government COVID announcement is hopefully awaited by thousands of industry professionals waiting to hear they can get back to business and start planning, but to no avail. It is fantastic to see New Zealander’s supporting local and doing what they can to support the industry.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee was left with no choice but to cancel the Pre-Tasting event which was scheduled for August 19th as the country was put into alert level 2 with a cap of 100 maximum guests at events. This was disappointing as the sell-out event was lined up to be a great celebration of the amazing wines available at this year’s Wine Auction.

We look forward to seeing guests at the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction supporting Cranford Hospice in November.

A small number of event tickets are still on sale and absentee bidding is also available.

