Site Security For WordPress Website Owners

WordPress is a very secure CMS. However WordPress site owners that don’t have a plan to keep their site secure will become vulnerable to hacking.

Keeping your WordPress site secure. It’s a case of balancing risk versus cost.

Building a site using a free theme, and lots of free plugins may save you money initially, but it opens you up to the risk of hacking that can have a serious impact on the financial health of your business. That problem is compounded even more if you don’t regularly update your site. So you need to ask yourself – is that initially cheap website really going to save me money? Or is going to end up costing me?

If, on the other hand, you carefully choose the theme, only use vetted and absolutely necessary plugins, ALWAYS keep everything up-to-date, enable two factor authentication, and add a firewall, then you can breathe easier knowing your site is secure.

But there is a cost to all that security. Learn more.

