Software Specialist Company-X Up For Three Innovation Awards

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Company X

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Software specialist Company-X is a finalist in three categories of the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards.

Reseller News editor Leon Spencer named Company-X finalist in the Digital Transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), and Homegrown Independent Software Vendor categories of the Innovation Awards.

Company-X, based in Hamilton in the Waikato region of New Zealand, was nominated for the awards after building innovative software solutions for the world leader in milking equipment and dairy solutions DeLaval International, and multinational unified tracking provider TracPlus based in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Company-X has enabled DeLaval International to transform the manual voice translation process essential to its global operations by developing a fully automated digital system using a text-to-voice editor.

The Company-X text-to-voice editor turns text into humanlike audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer. It allows Speech Synthesis Markup Language (SSML) tags to control emphasis, pitch, speed and tone.

DeLaval’s production staff can edit and resynthesize the result at any time using SSML tags.

TracPlus, which offers real-time tracking, event reporting and messaging for aircraft, vehicles, vessels and personnel, asked Company-X to build a mobile app that enabled satellite communication when cell coverage or internet was not available.

Company-X built a messaging platform that works over web, cellular, satellite, and radio.

Finalists were shortlisted by Reseller News editor Leon Spencer, associate publisher Cherry Yumul, group channel director Eduardo Silva and Hall of Fame inductee Keith Watson.

Company-X co-founders and directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes were pleased to see their team recognised for focussing on excellence in innovation.

Hallett said: “It’s great for Company-X to be in the running again for Reseller News Innovation Awards.

“At Company-X we are all about finding innovative ways of solving our clients’ problems, creating value in the process.

“Our work for DeLaval International and TracPlus are both great examples of our Silicon Valley level software savvy, delivered with a Kiwi can-do attitude.”

“I am humbled and so excited to be a finalist in those three categories revolving around an ethos of inventing and being innovative,” Hughes added.

“I am really proud of the Company-X team, whose members are constantly brainstorming to challenge the norm and innovate, and I am also really proud of our team’s work in this innovative and inventive space.”

Winners will be selected by a panel of more than 80 industry judges and named on October 21.

Company-X won the Independent Software Vendor Award in the Reseller News Innovation Awards in 2019 for the voice-activated food safety auditing application developed for food safety and biosecurity services provider AsureQuality.

The application runs on the RealWear HMT-1 head-mounted tablet and enables AsureQuality’s inspectors to comment, take photographs and capture video during an inspection by voice alone.

Company-X also won the Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award in the Reseller News Innovation Awards in 2017.

