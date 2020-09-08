Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Mitre 10 Smartmate Accounts Benefit Kiwi Businesses

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10

Every New Zealand business needs a SmartMate card in the toolkit or briefcase. Mitre 10’s new SmartMate customer accounts offer a range of benefits for trade customers and give any registered business with a New Zealand Business Number (NZBN) access to trade pricing on a wide range of products at participating Mitre 10 stores across the country.

The SmartMate suite includes three different account types:

  • SmartMate Cash – a pay-as-you-go account which unlocks trade pricing for any SME kiwi business or sole trader
  • SmartMate Charge – the tradie’s best friend, a credit account to help tradespeople manage their day-to-day business needs
  • SmartMate National – designed for larger commercial enterprises

All three give the account holder access to Mitre 10 Trade Hub, where they can see pricing, place orders online and manage accounts and users. Accounts can be used at any participating store nationwide, offering convenience and flexibility, and there are no account fees.

SmartMate Cash is the new kid on the SmartMate block. Derek Heard, General Manager Trade at Mitre 10 New Zealand says the introduction of trade pricing for any kiwi business has landed at an opportune time.

“SmartMate Cash has been in the planning for some time, but off the back of COVID-19 we’ve seen an increasing amount of business from SMEs both within and outside the construction industry that prefer to pay as they go. SmartMate Cash is perfect for these customers.”

Smartmate Charge is designed to create a more seamless experience specifically for Mitre 10 Trade customers and includes tools specific to construction and related trades, including estimation and quotation, to support their business operations.

“Our trade customers will still have a local ‘home store’, so they’ll keep their relationships with Mitre 10 account managers and teams who know their business and how they like to work. The key benefit SmartMate brings for tradies is that they can transact across all stores using the one account, saving time and simplifying monthly accounting. This streamlining of the trade experience brings the Mitre 10 co-operative into a new space more aligned to how our customers work,” Derek adds.

SmartMate National offers a tailored solution for large enterprise, with a dedicated commercial team to help set up accounts for businesses with operations across the country.

Mitre 10 SmartMate accounts require the cardholder to use a secure PIN, which adds a layer of protection for customers.

“We’ve run pilot programmes in Christchurch and Auckland to ensure that the systems work and that they solve old pain points. Development of the offering will continue, as we work to future-proof for digital technology solutions. Feedback from both trade and retail customers has been outstanding so far. We aim to be a helpful mate for our customers and, with the introduction of the SmartMate suite of accounts, they know we’re with them all the way,“ says Derek.

