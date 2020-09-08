New Dates Announced For Climate Change + Business Conference | 11 -12 Nov 2020

We are pleased to announce that we have secured new dates
to host the 2020 Climate Change + Business Conference:
Redefining Our Future. Mark your diaries: CCBC 2020
will now convene on 11-12 November 2020 at
the Aotea Centre in
Auckland.
This premier climate change event
is bringing together a diverse range of voices on climate
action across business sectors and Government. There is a
lot to cover, and our comprehensive conference programme
reflects this. Don’t miss the conversations; if you
haven’t already done so, register
now!
Thank you to our sponsors, speakers,
panellists, supporters and delegates for your ongoing
patience and support for this year’s Climate Change +
Business Conference. It has been a tricky year for everyone.
But notwithstanding the challenges Covid-19 has presented,
the climate crisis requires more concerted and urgent
action. We cannot afford to let it slip off the global or
domestic radar, which is why we have been working hard to
ensure that this important event goes ahead, with
appropriate safety measures in place. Let’s keep the
climate conversation going; see you there!
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
MORE ABOUT EDS
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>
New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>
New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>
2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>
Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses. Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>
About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>
August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>
Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>
NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>
Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>