AGILTY CIS Appoints Seasoned SaaS Exec Craig Jones As CEO To Drive Client Success

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Agility CIS

Agility CIS, a market-leading provider of cloud-based billing and customer information solutions for energy industries, today announced the appointment of Craig Jones as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board. The move represents a significant strengthening of Agility’s management team with Jones leading Agility’s global organisation, and current CEO David Forsyth moving into a new role in the company as Chief Product Officer.

The company has rapidly grown its product and international footprint in the past year with the support of new private equity owners SilverTree Equity and Pioneer Capital. Its ambitious growth strategy has seen Agility expand its client base and accelerate product development, while scaling its workforce across the US, Japan and India through the recent acquisition of leading SaaS provider Znalytics.

Agility initially built its business in Australia and New Zealand. These countries are world leaders in deregulating, decentralising and digitising their energy markets. Agility is the largest provider of billing systems in Australia with its clients collectively serving more than 2 million end customers. Jones lives in Melbourne and will be based out of Agility’s office there. Auckland is the main centre for the company’s product development, operations & support teams.

An Australian national, Jones has a proven track record of leading and accelerating international revenue growth and profitability in enterprise software across large public, private equity and venture backed software companies. He brings to Agility more than 25 years front-line global experience in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In several different roles over the past decade he has spearheaded expansion and growth for Australian-based businesses, delivering dramatic transformations that have converted these into domestic and international success stories.

He is currently Chairman of workforce management SaaS provider Pegasus. Previously he was an Operating Advisor to Francisco Partners, and a past Board Member of Prometheus Group, Optimatics and Sage Technology. Prior to his board roles he was Chief Operating Officer for Ventyx, a $700M software division of ABB; Executive Vice President of global field operations for Mincom, a $200M global enterprise software company; and held senior positions at Oracle JAPAC and Descartes Systems Group.

David Forsyth, Chief Product Officer, commented:

“In my 12 years at Agility we have grown the business 15-fold and our product roadmap and client reach is stronger than it has ever been. I am excited to welcome Craig to Agility to help us scale globally and bring the next phase of our product roadmap to life.

Craig’s expertise will be fundamental to growing the business through product innovation and expansion into new markets. Craig’s leadership enables me to invest more time in our innovative client solutions, and I look forward to partnering with him on Agility’s product and growth strategy.”

Nicholas Theuerkauf, Managing Partner at SilverTree Equity and Chairman of Agility CIS, commented:

“With Craig’s market presence in Australia, extensive global experience and outstanding record of execution at scale, the company will accelerate through this next stage of growth in Australia, New Zealand and the fast-growing US, Japan, and Middle East markets. This will deliver better outcomes for its entire global client base.”

Craig Jones, CEO for Agility CIS commented:

“I am impressed with what David and the team have achieved to date and the passion they have for what we do. I am honoured to have the opportunity to build on Agility ’s proud 20+ year track record of providing leading solutions for competitive energy utilities and excited to lead the business moving forward.”

About Agility CIS

Agility is a market-leading provider of cloud-based utility customer information and billing systems software for energy retailers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the Middle East. Agility has the largest number of challenger brand utilities as customers in Australia and supports them with a team of over 175 IT and service professionals. For over 20 years, Agility has provided established energy retailers and new market entrants with leading end-to-end solutions to operate, grow, and drive efficiencies in the sector. Agility offers the full range of product functionality for both B2C and B2B focused electricity and gas utility retailers through its SaaS, cloud-hosted and on-premise solutions.

About Znalytics

Znalytics supports retail energy providers with a range of SaaS solutions including billing, customer enrolment, custom pricing and reporting/analytics. Znalytics’ market-leading cloud-native billing solution leverages modern cloud technology with a range of features that provide superior scalability, security and performance to drive efficiencies for its clients. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Znalytics employs approximately 75 people across customer service and sales offices in Atlanta and Tokyo (Japan) as well as a delivery centre in Hyderabad (India). Znalytics was acquired by Agility CIS in June 2020. For more information please visit www.znalytics.com.

About SilverTree Equity

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and a deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 50 transactions. For more information, please visit www.silvertree-equity.com.

About Pioneer Capital

Pioneer Capital is one of New Zealand’s leading private equity firms. The firm has invested in more than 20 companies and made over 16 bolt-on acquisitions with a focus on accelerating growth via international expansion. Pioneer has a track record of partnering with owners and managers to build sustainable value. Pioneer Capital is based in Auckland and manages capital on behalf of some of New Zealand’s leading institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.pioneercapital.co.nz.

