Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloud Web Hosting Solution Used By Australian Government Now Available In NZ

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Catalyst Cloud

Kiwi companies and government agencies can now get local, open source, true cloud web-hosting used by Australian Government

The cloud web hosting solution used by the Australian Government’s whole of government digital platform, GovCMS, is now available for kiwi companies of all sizes and government-related agencies, with the announcement today that global cloud managed web hosting service provider, amazee.io, and NZ cloud computing innovators, Catalyst Cloud, are collaborating to offer a New Zealand based open source web hosting solution.

Based on Kubernetes using amazee.io’s open source hosting platform, Lagoon, and Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure, the solution is built to autoscale to meet demand, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and availability. For organizations concerned about data sovereignty, this partnership offers a compelling alternative to hosting solutions provided by the big names in the business without a local presence.

The only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, Lagoon is unique amongst its peers. With a 99.9%+ uptime guarantee, customers can host in a multi-tenant environment or in their own dedicated cluster. Lagoon supports Drupal, Silverstripe, WordPress, Laravel, Node.JS, and most other content management systems. Together, amazee.io and Catalyst Cloud are proud to offer a flexible, transparent, developer-centric, fully managed web hosting solution.

In addition to hosting thousands of websites worldwide, amazee.io provides the hosting platform and managed hosting services for GovCMS, Australia’s whole-of-government digital platform. The GovCMS platform hosts almost 400 different government-related websites with hundreds of millions of hits per month. While many government websites suffered downtimes or required manual autoscaling during COVID-19, the sites hosted by amazee.io maintained their stability thanks to Lagoon’s ability to autoscale their hosting infrastructure in seconds when required.

“Data privacy, security, speed and platform scalability are undeniably the highest-ranked requirements of today's enterprises and organisations,” says Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. “Partnering and innovating with Catalyst Cloud in New Zealand gives local companies and government-related agencies the opportunity to host their applications and data in New Zealand on a fully managed, enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable container-based platform".

Whereas other hosting providers run legacy code that's infrequently updated, new releases are made to Lagoon monthly. The full codebase is maintained on GitHub, so developers have complete insight into releases, configuration and architecture, and can contribute to features, discussions and documentation. This helps with issue debugging, prevents vendor lock-in and provides insight into future development. The 24x7 monitoring and chat support directly from amazee.io’s systems engineers is a game changer for organisations who need assistance if issues arise. Other hosting providers require a cumbersome ticket and triage process and often require developers to reiterate or restate their issues during escalation between different support levels.

“We are very excited that amazee.io has partnered with Catalyst Cloud to bring their world-class open source web hosting solution to New Zealand,” says Catalyst Cloud’s Managing Director, Bruno Lago. “Their expertise and world-leading platform, and our state-of-the-art infrastructure and true cloud services, are a winning combination.” The web hosting solution also allows data to be stored securely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by companies generating renewable energy.

About Catalyst Cloud
Catalyst Cloud is New Zealand's leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST. As a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider in New Zealand, they are the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform service onshore.

The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost-effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: catalystcloud.nz

About amazee.io

amazee.io is a global Managed Service Provider delivering enterprise-grade container hosting, leveraging the open source build and deploy platform Lagoon – purposely built for Kubernetes-based modern cloud environments.

They empower large scale organizations and governments with better deployment processes, the freedom of local development, a flexible container-based hosting platform that can be located anywhere in the world, and 24/7 white glove support and services.

Website: amazee.io

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Catalyst Cloud on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 