Pure Opulence Day Spa, a new beauty salon in Richmond, launches new website to showcase luxury spa and beauty treatments

Locals in Richmond searching for a beauty salon with a range of treatments and therapies can find more information about them on Pure Opulence Day Spa’s new website www.pureopulence.co.nz.

Built on the dream of two sisters to create a luxurious space for clients to relax in, Pure Opulence Day Spa offers a complete range of beauty treatments which will leave you feeling great from head to toe. Suppliers of the luxury Sothys skin care product range, the Sothys facial treatments will no doubt leave you feeling amazing, while the nail salon includes double pedicure chairs and manicure tables so you can enjoy time with a friend and have your treatments done together.

Pure Opulence Day Spa co-owner, Kelly, understands that every individual has different beauty treatment needs. “I love the science behind skin analysis and being able to provide my clients with genuine results to suit their individual skin needs.”

Locals can learn about the different aspects of the services available on the website, including: beauty treatments; nail treatments; and massage services.

Beauty Treatments

Pure Opulence Day Spa offers a wide range of beauty treatments. From facials using the world-leading Sothys skin-care range to treat your skin and body, to brow and lash tints, waxing and electrolysis. Let the experienced beauty therapists make you look and feel beautiful from head to toe.

Nail Treatments

Put your best foot (and hand) forward with stylish manicures and pedicures to keep your nails in great condition. Pure Opulence Day Spa offers manicures and pedicures, nail extensions and IBX nail treatments. Add a touch of glamour with bright polish or nail enhancements for all occasions.

Massage Therapy

Treat yourself to some relaxation time with a massage from the experienced therapists at Pure Opulence Day Spa. A relaxing and healing massage treatment is a perfect addition to your beauty treatment. Men and women can choose from relaxing Swedish-style or deep tissue massage therapies and the intensity will be tailored to suit your individual preference.

Pure Opulence Day Spa is based in Richmond, Tasman District and services the wider Nelson area.

For more information on the beauty treatments from Pure Opulence Day Spa visit www.pureopulence.co.nz

