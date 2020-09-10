Microsoft Calls On Partner Network To Share Their Successes

Microsoft is calling on its tech Partners across New Zealand to submit their stories of success as entries open for this year’s Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards.

Microsoft is encouraging each of its innovative technology Partners to shine a light on their achievements and enter the annual awards, which celebrate the outstanding ways customers are being empowered through clever use of Microsoft technology.

Categories for this year’s awards range from Azure Migrate to Business Applications, Cloud for Good, ISV Partner Award and more. Modern Work & Security and Empowering Employees are likely to be particularly strong categories this year, in view of ongoing disruption.

Matt Bostwick, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, says, “This has been an incredibly difficult year for many, which makes it even more important to celebrate the tremendous work our Partners have done on behalf of their customers, and the difference it’s made to so many organisations around the world. 2020 has been a huge year of digital transformation, so we expect to see many amazing stories come through. I think this year’s judging is going to be particularly tough, but in the best possible way.”

Bostwick encourages all Microsoft New Zealand Partners to enter the awards, not only so Microsoft can publicly recognise their efforts, but because of the additional opportunities the prestige of winning can open up for winners.

Each winner will receive the opportunity to promote their success in sales and marketing materials, such as press templates, customised logos and web banners, and inclusion in press releases. All finalists will be acknowledged at the awards ceremony. While the format of this year’s awards will be confirmed at a later date, the event will be held no later than December 15, 2020.

The submission period runs until 9 October 2020. More information can be found at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.

