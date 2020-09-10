Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Events Funding Supports Regions

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Regional Tourism NZ

Regional Tourism New Zealand has welcomed Minister Davis’ announcement of the details of the Regional Events Fund.

“The allocation of almost $50m through every region of New Zealand will provide much needed stimulus to the events sector and tourism business across the country. The investment will support that made by event owners and local government in delivering events that stimulate visitation and add to the vibrancy of communities”, said Regional Tourism New Zealand Chair, David Perks.

“Regional Tourism Organisations understand that events are a critical way of getting New Zealanders travelling and that the development of new events means there is every opportunity to give all New Zealanders a reason to travel to a different part of the country.” said Perks.

The Covid-19 crisis has seen local government, as the primary investors and provider of infrastructure for events, come under significant pressure on their resources, so this funding will support the continuing commitment councils make to facilitating the positive economic impact of events in their areas.

Mr Perks also emphasised the considerable work the MBIE tourism team put in to develop the funding framework that will enable regions to identify the right type of events for their places, their facilities and the audiences they are best located to attract.

“Government and MBIE recognised that successful events are born out of people in communities that have a passion for both their place and their product. Empowering regions to make local decisions about what events will deliver the very best stimulus to their local economy will assure the absolute buy-in of locals in developing events that can become an important part of what a region has to offer for years ahead” said Mr Perks.

“This investment, and faith in Regional Tourism Organisation clusters to develop a strategy that can succeed through being implemented over a number of years, will be well rewarded. Event opportunities can be properly researched and developed, and neighbouring regions can work hand in hand to make sure that businesses, communities and attendees get the very most out of this investment”.

“We sincerely thank the Minister and government for understanding that this longer-term investment in events will support the badly impacted businesses that operate in the events sector, as well as the rebuilding of local visitor economies”.

About Regional Tourism New Zealand

Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ) is the name for the incorporated trust of 31 existing Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs).

It was established as a Charitable Trust in 2005, with the objects being to represent the interests of the collective RTO sector in New Zealand.

As the peak body for RTO’s RTNZ aims to encourage better coordination amongst RTO’s as well as ensuring collective RTO’s are engaged and consulted with on issues critical to the development of the regional tourism sector in New Zealand.

The activities RTNZ engages in include:

• Developing RTNZ submissions on issues and draft plans that impact the collective

• Providing advice and assistance to members

• Developing and maintaining ongoing relationships with stakeholder agencies

• Negotiation and execution of project-based funding contracts

• Managing and implementation of projects on behalf of RTONZ

• Coordination of media enquiries

• Advocacy of the RTO sector and the important role it plays in the New Zealand tourism landscape

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Regional Tourism NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Sharemarket: Cyber Attack Campaign Warning - Expert Reaction
An 'ongoing campaign' of cyber attacks has prompted the GCSB to issue a warning for New Zealand businesses.
Two major news outlets have been hit with unsuccessful cyber attacks today, but the attacks have taken the NZX site down for the fifth trading day in a row... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 