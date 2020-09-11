Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CERTNZ Advises Of Malware Being Spread Via Email Attachments

Friday, 11 September 2020, 9:12 am
Press Release: Beneficial Insurance Limited

Everyday Kiwis now being targeted by Malware.

CERTNZ have advised the following:

"Malware being spread via email attachments:

A malware campaign which is being spread through attachments or links in emails is currently affecting New Zealanders. Once someone opens the attachments or links in the email, the malware gains access to their email account and can send emails out to their contact list to keep spreading the malware.

Once a computer has been infected with this malware it can result in significant financial loss, or data loss through ransomware infections."

See full information at:

https://www.cert.govt.nz/individuals/alerts/malware-being-spread-via-email-attachments/

CyberProtect is there to support you and your family when the unthinkable happens. CyberProtect Covers you for:

CYBER FRAUD

RESTORATION COSTS

CYBER EXTORTION

IDENTITY THEFT

Get your Cover at: www.CyberProtect.co.nz

Cyber-attacks come in a few ways:

  1. Data extraction - Criminals try to extract valuable data from your

computer

  1. Denial of Service attacks (DoS) – Criminals prevent you from using your data, your

apps and other elements on your devices.

  1. Social Engineering Attacks - Criminals exploit human psychology by tricking you

into providing them with sensitive information like Passwords or Credit card information.

  1. Ransomware - Criminals gain access to your system and hold your

data hostage.

Recovering from these cyber-attacks is very costly and can often take significant time to correct, and cause undue stress. Your system will also need to be investigated in-depth to ensure these attackers are completely removed.

There is currently a lot of advice on what to do in New Zealand and globally to protect oneself. Some of these points are:

  • Keep software fully up to date
  • Wherever you can, have two factor authentication
  • Ensure password strength and uniqueness at all times
  • Insure yourself wherever possible to gain further peace of mind
  • Always backup your system on an external drive

Scammers target us in a range of ways, having a very large focus on digital channels that we use constantly.

All of the current market information is clear that cyber-attacks can’t be 100% eliminated, we can only reduce our risk by practising safe cyber practices and by insuring ourselves this will provide us with peace of mind.

Examples of Cover:

Example #1: Malware - Ransomware

Malware is a Malicious Software such as Ransomware that is designed to damage or control your computer. Ransomware is, essentially, the digital version of kidnapping.

Scenario could be where a hacker manages to get a ransomware file onto your computer. Typically, hackers will send you an email with a malicious file attached. This file doesn’t look malicious and will often look completely legitimate, like something you receive every day. When you open the file, the ransomware file is deployed, encrypting and locking specific, highly sensitive files on your computer. When you attempt to open the files, you are confronted with a message stating that your files have been locked, and that you will only receive the encryption key if you pay a specified amount to the hacker, usually through an untraceable Bitcoin payment.

Our service:

  • Cyber Extortion Cover - We will manage the process of getting you access to your computer and files by either paying the hacker for the encryption key up to the maximum cover of $15,000
  • Restoration Costs Cover - Where it is not an option to unencrypt and gain access back to your computer and files we will get a computer professional to fully reboot and clean your computer and reinstall your software.

Example #2: Phishing

Phishing involves hackers posing as legitimate institutions in order to trick people into entering sensitive information. For example, a hacker may email you, posing as your bank system administrator, asking you to reset your password. A link is included in the email that directs you to a page that looks like the bank’s legitimate password reset page, including fields for the username and old password. When you enter your old password, the hacker gets access to what is actually your current password. They can then immediately log into your bank account without any detection.

Our service:

  • Cyber Fraud Cover - We will cover the financial loss suffered from this phishing cyber-attack up to the maximum cover of $15,000
  • Identify Theft Cover – We will cover the costs incurred to correct or reinstate your banking records

