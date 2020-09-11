ESET Launches Version 6.0 Of Mobile Security

Sydney, September 11, 2020 – ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has launched version 6.0 of ESET Mobile Security (EMS), an award-winning solution that provides protection against a multitude of Android mobile security threats such as malware and phishing, and now has the added feature of Payment Protection for financial transactions.

ESET Mobile Security protects users’ data against loss, leakage and misuse through strong malware protection, as well as providing a safe browsing environment with its anti-phishing feature. EMS also protects users from physical loss and theft, connecting to my.eset.com to provide as much real-time information as possible about the status and whereabouts of the device.

Version 6.0 of the premium Mobile Security solution introduces a new layer of security for EMS users. The Payment Protection feature safeguards users from applications that utilise sensitive financial information such as banking transactions and online shopping. This feature automatically categorises all installed applications from the Google Play Store that fall into the Finance category and scans them for potential threats. The user is also able to add other installed apps to the list that may fall outside of the Finance category.

A “safe launcher” icon is added to the user’s list of applications, and from there, apps pertaining to sensitive financial data can be launched and will be protected from malware or fake apps that may be attempting to steal credentials by replicating login screens. If an app is not launched from the safe launcher module, Mobile Security will continue to run a basic scan for unresolved antivirus issues, open network usage and the root state of the device.

To further cement ESET’s commitment to cutting-edge Android mobile protection, the company has been awarded the MRG Effitas Certificate in the Android 360° Assessment Programme Q1 2020 by MRG Effitas, a world leader in independent IT security efficacy testing, research and expertise. As the report highlights, Android devices are used by approximately 2.3 billion people around the globe, and with Android-based malware on a constant rise, it is vital that antivirus solutions protect against 100% of threats.

