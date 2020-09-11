Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Airport Solar Farm Technical Experts Confirmed

Friday, 11 September 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Airport

Leading renewable energy provider Vector Powersmart has been confirmed as the technical partner for the next stage Hawke’s Bay Airport’s ambitious 10MW commercial solar farm project.

Hawke’s Bay Airport Limited chief executive Stuart Ainslie today announced the next stage of the project, a feasibility plan, and technical design which would see unused land at the airport becoming New Zealand’s largest solar farm capable of powering the equivalent of more than 2000 houses.

Vector Powersmart general manager Rogier Simons said early indications suggest the ten-hectare site is well suited to a high performing, commercial renewable energy farm that could provide new revenue streams for the airport company as well as supporting its desire to become New Zealand’s first carbon-neutral airport.

“The airport land and the sunny environment it sits within has significant potential. The land itself is largely undeveloped due to height restrictions and being flat offers advantages for installation.

“We’re proud to be involved in another landmark solar project as the market continues to mature in New Zealand.”

Last week Vector Powersmart completed New Zealand’s largest solar project, the build of a 1MW floating solar installation on Watercare’s Rosedale wastewater treatment pond in Auckland. The Hawkes Bay Airport solar farm project would be ten times that size at 10MW.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Hawke’s Bay Airport and its joint venture partner electricity lines provider Centralines Limited. Collectively we’ve got an airport committed to creating a new revenue stream and minimising its environmental impact, a well-respected local lines provider and our experience of designing and constructing solar farms,” Mr Simons said.

Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Stuart Ainslie said selecting Vector Powersmart as its preferred technical partner was a significant milestone as the airport looks to become the first airport in New Zealand to be powered by solar energy as well as creating new revenue streams, following the financial turbulence created by COVID-19.

Mr Ainslie said the renewable energy project ticks many boxes for the airport company, which recently committed to a vision of becoming New Zealand’s first carbon-neutral airport.

“We are set to open New Zealand’s newest domestic airport early next year and we can see a future in greater use of renewable energy on both sides of the terminal through the electrification of vehicles.

“Vector Powersmart has vast experience and expertise in the feasibility, design and construction of utility-scale and commercial solar projects in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. They will provide us with the direction to realising the potential of underutilised land at the airport.

“Before COVID-19, we were forecasting one million passengers a year by 2025, but we have now pushed this target out to 2030, this will have a financial impact. Therefore, we need to continue to be innovative in our approach to operating a strategic regional asset.

Mr Ainslie added that the project would not only generate sufficient electricity to meet the airport’s requirements, but it will also supply surplus energy to others looking for a 100 percent renewable supply noting that the airport has already had some encouraging discussions with potential regional partners.

“We anticipate some significant innovations in the aviation industry post COVID-19 which could result in demand for electricity growing rapidly.

“This is already starting to happen on the landside of our business with electric and hybrid vehicles and if airlines pursue hybrid technology for short-haul routes, then this could grow exponentially.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 