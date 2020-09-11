Mount Cook Ski Planes Celebrate Incredible Aviation Milestone

New Zealand’s second oldest aviation company behind Air New Zealand celebrates 65 years in operation later this month. Mount Cook Ski Planes will celebrate this incredible milestone with a long weekend of birthday celebrations at their Pukaki Airport base between 1st – 4th October 2020.

Visitors from all over New Zealand will be entertained with a community treasure hunt, competitions for the kids and a very special opportunity to take a scenic ski plane or helicopter flight landing on the Tasman Glacier where they’ll enjoy refreshments on the snow. And it wouldn’t be a birthday without cake too!

Mount Cook Ski Planes is now owned by the INFLITE Group and CEO Adam Joyce says, “We’re very proud to be guardians of this incredible piece of New Zealand aviation history, and we’re looking forward to celebrating 65 years with our community and visitors in October.”

“In a year like this, it’s exciting to be able to celebrate the longevity of a tourism business that has been welcoming visitors since the mid-50’s, and have plans in place to continue operating for the next 65 years.”

INFLITE Group purchased Skydive Franz & Fox in 2018 and subsequently launched Skydive Mt Cook from Pukaki Airport in October 2019. The new skydive operation provides a great career progression opportunity for new budding ski plane pilots to build their hours flying the Pilatus Porter aircraft in a similar environment before securing their future at Mount Cook Ski Planes.

Bookings are now open for the 65th Birthday celebration flights on the Mount Cook Ski Planes website.

