Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investment opportunities for student start-ups

Friday, 11 September 2020, 2:42 pm
Press Release: UCOL

UCOL business student May Siggs is part of Momentum’s Manawatū investment committee.

A new student-led investment programme has launched in the Manawatū, with a UCOL student part of the team lending their expertise to budding entrepreneurs.

The Momentum Programme is a national initiative for driving entrepreneurship.
Regional investment committees provide advice, connections, and funding to tertiary students and staff, helping them get their start-up projects off the ground. The investment committees include students, investors, industry professionals, and science commercialisation experts.

The Manawatū Momemuntum Programme was launched in August, with UCOL business student May Siggs joining the investment committee. She is the first polytechnic student in the country to sit on an comittee.

Siggs, who is studying towards a New Zealand Diploma in Business (Leadership & Management), applied for a spot on the committee so she could learn more about starting a business.

“My lecturer Anne Steele encouraged me to get involved. It is a great opportunity to learn and be part of an amazing team with so much knowledge.”
Siggs has already attended her first committee meeting via Zoom, where she got to hear people pitch their start-up ideas.

“The people on the committee are really intelligent and experienced, and they had a lot of really good feedback about people’s pitches. It was a great learning experience for me in terms of communicating my own ideas and seeing how I can contribute to others’.”

“I’m really enjoying being involved. I see myself being part of the committee for a long time, so at the moment I’m soaking up as much information and knowledge as I can.”

Siggs says she hopes to use what she’s learnt at UCOL, particularly around marketing, to help budding entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality.

In the long run, Siggs intends to present her own business idea to the committee. She’s keeping her idea under wraps for now, but says it is focused on sustainability.

Dr Jerry Shearman, UCOL’s Executive Director Education & Research at UCOL, says he is excited to see a UCOL student selected for the committee and looks forward to the opportunities Momentum will create for students.

“Momentum is a great platform for our students. It’s a chance for them to engage with the growing entrepreneurial culture in this region, while adding skills to their kete. Our students also have a lot to offer, in terms of ideas for potential commercialisation.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 