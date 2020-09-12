Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Support To Get Ready For Impact Investment: Grant Funding

Saturday, 12 September 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Foundation North

Ākina Foundation’s Impact Readiness Grants is back for its fourth year, strengthened by the support from partners including Foundation North, the community Trust for Auckland and Northland.

Are you on a journey to seek impact investment and just need support to get over the line?

Applications for the Ākina Foundation’s 2020 Impact Investment Readiness Grants programme are now open. Foundation North is pleased to be supporting this programme alongside The Tindall Foundation, WEL Energy Trust and Kiwibank.

The programme is designed to increase access to financial, legal or other support services and is specifically targeted at businesses, organisations and projects that are creating and delivering solutions to social and environmental challenges.

Foundation North Chief Executive Peter Tynan said the programme aligns with the Foundation’s impact investment priorities, including finding and creating investable deals that help increased equity, social inclusion and regenerative spaces.

“To achieve our vision, we have sharpened our focus so that our funding has impact in increased equity, social inclusion and regenerative environment. Ākina’s programme aligns with our intention ” said Mr Tynan.

“Foundation North has added impact investment as an asset class to its investment portfolio, widening the set of tools available to the Foundation for creating positive impact and complementing its significant granting activity across Auckland and Northland.”

To date, Ākina has granted a total of $300,000 over the past three years, a collective partnership now sees $250,000 available for this round.

Businesses can apply for up to $30,000 in funding.

Foundation North, the community trust for Auckland and Northland, recently distributed $5.1 million dollars in grants to not-for-profit organisations and community initiatives across the region. The Foundation has refreshed its strategy to distribute funding into four key focus areas; these are increased equity, social inclusion, regenerative environment, and community support. For more information visit https://www.foundationnorth.org.nz/.

