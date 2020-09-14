Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Huge Appetite Expected For Grocery Asset In Tauranga

Monday, 14 September 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A sizeable investment grade property built in 2018 and prominently located within Stage One of the Tauranga Lifestyle Centre in Taurikura Drive, is for sale.

Occupied by Gilmours, a subsidiary brand of New Zealand’s largest grocery retailer and distributor, Foodstuffs, the property has a compelling retail frontage to Taurikura Drive, a main thoroughfare connecting State Highway 36 and the Tauriko Business Estate.

Offering 4,208sqm of ground floor retail area with additional mezzanine space, the property is neighboured by Bed, Bath & Beyond and Farmers. It is a prominent component of the broader Tauranga Crossing development, which includes retail heavyweights The Warehouse, PAK'nSAVE and Noel Leeming, along with a raft of independent retailers, food and beverage operators and a cinema.

The Gilmours-occupied property is privately-owned and is for sale by tender closing 4pm, Thursday 1st October. It is being marketed by Ryan Johnson and David Bayley of Bayleys Auckland, with colleague Jo Stewart, Bayleys Tauranga.

Bayleys’ national director commercial and industrial Ryan Johnson, said there is demonstrated investor appetite for grocery sector property and bank willingness to lend on such non-discretionary assets.

“The recent sale by Bayleys of two modern supermarket-tenanted properties in Orewa and Papakowhai for a combined total of more than $40 million, was clear evidence of the appeal of well-located property in the grocery sector.

“The sector has countercyclical investment fundamentals on the back of sustained consumer demand and insulation from economic downturns.

“The low cost of debt, the prime location and the fixed growth profile of the lease with Gilmours, makes this proposition – which has the additional benefit of being in the all-important ‘Golden Triangle’ economic zone – inherently strong in today’s market.”

Modern Merchants Limited, trading as Gilmours, has a 12-year lease from 30th April 2018 with one, six-year right of renewal. The rent is reviewed biannually to CPI plus 1-percent.

It is a subsidiary of Kiwi owned-and-operated Foodstuffs, New Zealand’s largest grocery retailer and distributor, and one of the country's largest organisations with brands including New World, PAK'nSAVE, Four Square, Raeward Fresh, Write Price, Shoprite, On the Spot, Trents, Henry's Beer, Wines & Spirits, and Liquorland.

The property is zoned Tauriko Industry, has a total lettable are of 6,107sqm and returns a net income of $732,508 per annum, plus GST and outgoings.

Jo Stewart says the success of the wider Tauranga Crossing development to date, and proposed further development of around 25,000sqm of retail and commercial space, future-proofs the location of the Gilmours-occupied property.

“As New Zealand’s second-fastest growing city by population and best-performing New Zealand region by GDP growth, Tauranga has robust investment credentials.

“As a region, it’s proving increasingly sought-after by buyers who have been priced out of the Auckland market and those in search of seemingly-elusive income in this era of cripplingly-low bank term deposit rates.

“The low interest rate lending environment is creating fierce competition in the hunt for income on well-tenanted offerings and the grocery-related tenant here only amplifies the appeal of this property.

“It’s the quintessential defensive real estate asset class and the pandemic backdrop has ramped this up by several notches again.”

The building is 100 percent seismically-compliant and features reinforced concrete foundations, steel portal frame and concrete tilt slab exterior walls. There is an attractive glazed store frontage, along with 10 dedicated car parks and additional common car parking.

Delivery goods access is via a rear service lane. This part of the property is fenced and sealed providing more than 1,000sqm of rentable yard and a generous, functional covered dock area suitable for devanning of product.

Tauranga Crossing is the newest regional shopping and lifestyle centre in Tauranga, developed in stages following the opening of the ‘Town Centre’ in 2016.

At present, Tauranga Crossing comprises 45,724sqm of retail area with more than 120 retailers operating across The Centre and Lifestyle Centre. When fully developed, Tauranga Crossing is estimated provide approximately 70,000sqm of retail area, with a trade area population of 284,370 and projected expenditure of $3.6 billion from its catchment.

Gilmours is New Zealand’s largest supplier and distributor of wholesale food and beverages to the food service and convenience sector, operating through seven owner-operator stores.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 