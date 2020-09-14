Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flexigroup Reboots Buy Now Pay Later For NZ

Monday, 14 September 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: FlexiGroup

In a major boost for retailers, interest free payment specialist flexigroup has launched buy now pay later (BNPL) powerhouse humm in New Zealand today, offering New Zealanders up to $10,000 of interest-free purchasing power with greater payment flexibility.

humm replaces Oxipay – which has a rapidly growing customer base and national retail network – and extends the BNPL model to bigger ticket items and new product categories. humm offers two digital wallets to customers: Little Things (up to $1,000) and Big Things (up to $10,000).

Several major new retailers have signed up to offer Big Things including VIVO, The Cosmetic Clinic, Insulmax, My Bed, The Skin Institute, Vetent, Dwights Outdoor, Baby Factory, Beaurepaires and Oakano Furniture. flexigroup NZ CEO Chris Lamers says it’s just the beginning.

“We are signing up new retailers daily across a diverse range of categories including health, home improvement, high fashion, travel, automotive and veterinary, some of which are new to BNPL altogether. We will be announcing some exciting new partnerships in the coming weeks and months.”

Launched in Australia in early 2019, humm has rapidly established itself as the leader in interest-free instalment purchases over $1,000 and helped flexigroup reach 2.1 million customers trans-Tasman.

Lamers says humm is landing at exactly the right time in New Zealand to meet “ravenous” demand from retailers and consumers for affordable, flexible payment options that can keep pace with the soaring popularity of online shopping:

humm is the perfect tool to help retailers grow their customer base and for New Zealanders to shop local. Online shopping is a way of life now, and people are spending more on average per transaction, which is driving significant growth for retailers. BNPL goes hand in hand with online shopping and has an important role to play in growing our economy.

humm meets the huge demand for products that make it possible for people to get what they need, when they need it. It is an effective way of managing household budgets and we have strict lending criteria to help our customers manage their borrowing.”

Lamers says the company is seeing more customers over the age of 35 (with a strong penetration of home ownership) using BNPL products regularly and humm will open the door for major home and lifestyle purchases up to $10,000.

“Since launching in 2017, Oxipay has been a strong performer for us, but it’s time to upgrade the platform, increase the flexibility for our customers, provide more purchasing power, and expand into new product categories to meet the changing needs of New Zealand consumers,” says Lamers.

ABOUT HUMM

  • humm offers two digital wallets enabling customers to purchase Little Things (up to $1,000) and Big Things (up to $10,000).
  • As of 14 September 2020, all existing Oxipay customers have been transitioned to a humm Little Things wallet.
  • Existing customers will need to apply for a Big Things wallet. Applications can be processed via the app or online and will require credit, ID and affordability checks.
  • A small monthly fee ($2.50) and establishment fee ($20) for Big Things will apply. These fees do not apply to Little Things.
  • New customers can apply for an account via the humm website or app (via Apple or Play Store).
  • humm gives customer the power to select a repayment cycle that works best for them with options from 10 weekly payments or five fortnightly payments for Little Things and up to 24 months interest-free for Big Things.
  • humm is available at more than 2,400 retailers across New Zealand including at all Farmers, Pascoes, Stevens, Whitcoulls, Vivo, Briscoes, Freedom, JB Hi-Fi and PB Technologies stores.
  • As a responsible lender, flexigroup takes all necessary steps to minimise financial risk to our customers.
  • Retailers are guaranteed settlement on next business day and merchant service fees are negotiated in advance.
  • Visit: www.shophumm.com/nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FlexiGroup on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: Challenging Times For Local Media As Global Digital Offerings Lure Audiences

2020 looks to be the year traditional media audiences are overtaken by digital media audiences, according to NZ On Air’s Where Are The Audiences? 2020 research , released today. In the fourth wave of research in the Where Are The Audiences? ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 