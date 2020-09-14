Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Says Thank You By Releasing Thousands Of Fares Under $50

Monday, 14 September 2020, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is making more than 180,000 of its cheapest fares available for sale across all 20 ports it flies to following the removal of physical distancing on aircraft.

The airline is also removing change fees for domestic flights booked for travel up until 31 March 2021.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says 2020 has been a difficult year to plan travel but the removal of physical distancing allows the airline to make more seats available at cheaper prices.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer 160,000 of these fares for under $50, with 9,000 of these available during the upcoming school holidays. This is our way of saying thanks to our customers for their support over the past few months. While our borders are closed, we know Kiwis are keen to get out and explore or visit friends and family, so we want to make travel as easy as possible – and this is also great news for local tourism.

“We had been planning for physical distancing up until late this week, so this news allows us to immediately make those seats available for those who want to travel in the coming days.

“It’s also important to note the removal of physical distancing doesn’t mean it’s not safe to fly – our crew will continue to wear masks, and face coverings are still a requirement for customers.

“Waiving domestic change fees also means customers can book with confidence in the coming months knowing if their circumstances change, we’ll look after them.”

Customers will be able to change their flight to a new date or time, or if they no longer wish to travel, they can put their fare in credit for a later trip. Any fare difference will apply.

Customers who choose to put their fare in credit before the end of March 2021 will have until the end of December 2021 to book using their credit and a further 12 months to fly after the date of booking.

The airline is encouraging anyone who no longer wishes to fly to place their fare in credit through its online booking tool. This is to ensure those who wish to travel can do so. If a customer does not turn up to their flight, normal fare rules will apply.

All customers with international flights booked for travel up until 31 March 2021 can also opt in for credit.

Flights are available to book at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

