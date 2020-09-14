Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Show Restaurants Some Love To Get A Year’s Worth Of Menulog Meals Free

Monday, 14 September 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Kiwis can score free food for a year by voting for their favourite local restaurant in the 2020 Menulog Restaurant Awards

In an extremely tough year for the restaurant industry, Menulog is encouraging all Kiwis to show some love to their local restaurants by voting for them in this year’s Menulog Restaurant Awards to be crowned ‘People’s Choice’.

Not only will the winning restaurant receive a $1,000 cash prize and $2,500 in advertising, but one lucky voter will also score free Menulog meals for a whole year!*

Voting is now open via restaurantawards.menulog.co.nz, with up to 10 votes allowed per person and each vote another chance to win.

Menulog Commercial Director, Rory Murphy, said: “There has never been a more important time to support the New Zealand hospitality industry, which has continued to serve local communities throughout an incredibly difficult period.

“The annual Menulog Restaurant Awards are designed to recognise and reward our hardworking restaurant partners, shining a spotlight on some of the country’s local food heroes”

Rory added: “We’ve added new prizes for restaurants this year that are designed to help them recover and thrive, by not only awarding a cash boost but also developing bespoke local advertising programs to help drive business. We’re encouraging all Kiwis to get on board and vote for your favourite restaurants.”

With more than 78 local restaurants up for People’s Choice, there are some incredible local stories.

Two Fat Indians in Christchurch is one of the restaurants nominated in the People’s Choice category and owner Prasenjit Paul says winning would be a big help during this time.

Prasenjit says:

“Winning this would be an amazing achievement because we do everything with passion and it is great to be recognised for what we are doing. We would love to show off our hard work and it would make our team proud, and definitely be a confidence boost”

“We are renowned in the area for offering something different than the usual Indian cuisine because we cater to anyone that comes in, no matter their dietary requirements – this can be challenging but we always make to order!”

The 2020 People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on Thursday October 1 alongside the national winner, regional winners and category winners at restaurantawards.menulog.co.nz.

*The winning voter will win $2,500 in Menulog vouchers – one takeaway delivery order every week for a year. For full T&Cs see here

