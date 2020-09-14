Jasmax Appoints New South Island Principal: Vanessa Carswell

Jasmax is pleased to announce the appointment of architect Vanessa Carswell as Christchurch Studio Co-Lead. Her appointment is driven by a growing portfolio in the region and Jasmax’s continued commitment to success in the South Island.

Jasmax CEO Sjoerd Post says, “Vanessa is a highly-accomplished architect who joins us with a deep wealth of experience across civic and cultural sectors. A proven leader in delivering complex projects, Vanessa’s passion for creating unique responses to people and place results in projects where cultural and environmental outcomes often exceed expectations.

“Vanessa’s extensive skillset, collaborative approach and design leadership will compliment fellow Studio Co-Lead, Chris Jack’s expertise in urban, civic architecture and placemaking. Her appointment will allow these two highly skilled Principal Architects to devote their energy to delivering design excellence across all of our South Island projects.”

Jasmax are currently working on a number of large-scale projects in the South Island including the George St Public Realm Redevelopment in Dunedin, a cultural and civic precinct in Tāhuna Queenstown, the expansion of Queenstown Airport, the Redevelopment of Scott Base in Antarctica, and several projects in the education sector.

Vanessa says that this is an exciting time to be joining Jasmax. “The practice’s foundation in regenerative and sustainable design which delivers excellent cultural outcomes aligns with my passion for the future of architecture in Aotearoa New Zealand. I am very much looking forward to working with the multi-disciplinary team here in Christchurch, as well as the studios nationwide.”

Well-known and respected in the local architecture community, Vanessa currently sits on the New Zealand Property Council’s South Island Executive Board. Prior to joining Jasmax, Vanessa was a Principal in Warren and Mahoney’s Christchurch Studio where she led several significant projects in the region. Vanessa’s design leadership saw her win the NAWIC Outstanding Achievement in Design Award in 2016 for the restoration of the Isaac Theatre Royal, and in 2017 Vanessa was shortlisted by Ideolog as one of New Zealand’s most creative people.

Passionate about quality design outcomes, Vanessa says, “I enjoy the challenge of working across different sectors and typologies, but for me the success of each project comes down to one thing – authentically reflecting the community they serve.”

Co-Lead of the Christchurch Studio, Principal Chris Jack, says, “I am thrilled that Vanessa is joining our Christchurch studio. Last year we celebrated ten years in the South Island, and we are all pleased to welcome Vanessa on board to expand our expertise and further our growth in the region.”

The appointment took effect in September.

