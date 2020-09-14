Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jasmax Appoints New South Island Principal: Vanessa Carswell

Monday, 14 September 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Jasmax

Jasmax is pleased to announce the appointment of architect Vanessa Carswell as Christchurch Studio Co-Lead. Her appointment is driven by a growing portfolio in the region and Jasmax’s continued commitment to success in the South Island.

Jasmax CEO Sjoerd Post says, “Vanessa is a highly-accomplished architect who joins us with a deep wealth of experience across civic and cultural sectors. A proven leader in delivering complex projects, Vanessa’s passion for creating unique responses to people and place results in projects where cultural and environmental outcomes often exceed expectations.

“Vanessa’s extensive skillset, collaborative approach and design leadership will compliment fellow Studio Co-Lead, Chris Jack’s expertise in urban, civic architecture and placemaking. Her appointment will allow these two highly skilled Principal Architects to devote their energy to delivering design excellence across all of our South Island projects.”

Jasmax are currently working on a number of large-scale projects in the South Island including the George St Public Realm Redevelopment in Dunedin, a cultural and civic precinct in Tāhuna Queenstown, the expansion of Queenstown Airport, the Redevelopment of Scott Base in Antarctica, and several projects in the education sector.

Vanessa says that this is an exciting time to be joining Jasmax. “The practice’s foundation in regenerative and sustainable design which delivers excellent cultural outcomes aligns with my passion for the future of architecture in Aotearoa New Zealand. I am very much looking forward to working with the multi-disciplinary team here in Christchurch, as well as the studios nationwide.”

Well-known and respected in the local architecture community, Vanessa currently sits on the New Zealand Property Council’s South Island Executive Board. Prior to joining Jasmax, Vanessa was a Principal in Warren and Mahoney’s Christchurch Studio where she led several significant projects in the region. Vanessa’s design leadership saw her win the NAWIC Outstanding Achievement in Design Award in 2016 for the restoration of the Isaac Theatre Royal, and in 2017 Vanessa was shortlisted by Ideolog as one of New Zealand’s most creative people.

Passionate about quality design outcomes, Vanessa says, “I enjoy the challenge of working across different sectors and typologies, but for me the success of each project comes down to one thing – authentically reflecting the community they serve.”

Co-Lead of the Christchurch Studio, Principal Chris Jack, says, “I am thrilled that Vanessa is joining our Christchurch studio. Last year we celebrated ten years in the South Island, and we are all pleased to welcome Vanessa on board to expand our expertise and further our growth in the region.”

The appointment took effect in September.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Jasmax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 