Key Strategic Advisory Appointment At Leading Project Management Company

Andrew Howie.

The Building Intelligence Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Howie in a newly created role heading up Strategic Advisory.

As New Zealand’s longest-serving independent project management consultants, providing strategic advice for commercial and public sector construction projects has been a vital part of what they do, but this appointment will allow for the growth of advisory as both a standalone and integrated offer.

Andrew Howie has come from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment where he was Manager of the Commercial Pool for New Zealand Government Procurement and Property where he provided specialist commercial and procurement advice to Government Agencies and Ministries across New Zealand on their high value and strategically important projects.

Managing Director of The Building Intelligence Group, Ian Macaskill says Andrew has been a significant figure in the Government and commercial sectors.

“There is increased demand for advisory services across all phases of projects during these uncertain times, as clients look to interrogate projects at the concept stage and throughout the life-cycle of a project with rigor. Andrew Howie’s exceptional strategic advisory skills combined with his deep Government knowledge and commercial sector experience are a huge asset in this space.

The new role builds on our growing specialist offer in response to the needs of the market and this appointment, hot on the heels of the recent addition of our Infrastructure Lead Brad Jones, is an indication of how The Building Intelligence Group is responsive to client needs,” he says.

Andrew Howie has provided advisory services for the following projects: Dubai World Expo 2020, Scott Base redevelopment, NZ International Convention Centre, Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, Christchurch Multi Use Arena, New Dunedin Hospital, APEC 2021 and Americas Cup 2021, Māori Battalion Museum and other key projects for the Provincial Growth Fund, Social Housing Reform including the Housing Infrastructure Fund and the National Biocontainment Laboratory, to name just some.

As an influencing voice in Government, Andrew has represented MBIE on Treasury’s Capital Investment Panel, the Ministry of Health’s South Island Hospital Redevelopment Governance Group, Crown Collaborative Construction Forum and a representative on the Australian Procurement and Construction Council. His team also recently completed and published the Government’s Construction Guidelines.

Andrew will be based in The Building Intelligence Group’s Wellington office and Central Business Manager Byron Roff says Andrew complements the existing team and brings additional, targeted advisory capability.

“We’ve worked with Andrew on the other side of the table and seen first-hand his intellectual horsepower and relationship ability over many years, so it’s great to be able to now work alongside him in delivering and leading strong thinking to guide projects for our clients.

“Hugely respected by our team at The Building Intelligence Group, he will be supported to drive Strategic Advisory and ensure it is given the priority it deserves as a key aspect of quality project management services,” says Roff.

