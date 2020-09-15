Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Key Strategic Advisory Appointment At Leading Project Management Company

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 7:33 am
Press Release: The Building Intelligence Group

Andrew Howie.

The Building Intelligence Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Howie in a newly created role heading up Strategic Advisory.

As New Zealand’s longest-serving independent project management consultants, providing strategic advice for commercial and public sector construction projects has been a vital part of what they do, but this appointment will allow for the growth of advisory as both a standalone and integrated offer.

Andrew Howie has come from the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment where he was Manager of the Commercial Pool for New Zealand Government Procurement and Property where he provided specialist commercial and procurement advice to Government Agencies and Ministries across New Zealand on their high value and strategically important projects.

Managing Director of The Building Intelligence Group, Ian Macaskill says Andrew has been a significant figure in the Government and commercial sectors.

“There is increased demand for advisory services across all phases of projects during these uncertain times, as clients look to interrogate projects at the concept stage and throughout the life-cycle of a project with rigor. Andrew Howie’s exceptional strategic advisory skills combined with his deep Government knowledge and commercial sector experience are a huge asset in this space.

The new role builds on our growing specialist offer in response to the needs of the market and this appointment, hot on the heels of the recent addition of our Infrastructure Lead Brad Jones, is an indication of how The Building Intelligence Group is responsive to client needs,” he says.

Andrew Howie has provided advisory services for the following projects: Dubai World Expo 2020, Scott Base redevelopment, NZ International Convention Centre, Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct, Christchurch Multi Use Arena, New Dunedin Hospital, APEC 2021 and Americas Cup 2021, Māori Battalion Museum and other key projects for the Provincial Growth Fund, Social Housing Reform including the Housing Infrastructure Fund and the National Biocontainment Laboratory, to name just some.

As an influencing voice in Government, Andrew has represented MBIE on Treasury’s Capital Investment Panel, the Ministry of Health’s South Island Hospital Redevelopment Governance Group, Crown Collaborative Construction Forum and a representative on the Australian Procurement and Construction Council. His team also recently completed and published the Government’s Construction Guidelines.

Andrew will be based in The Building Intelligence Group’s Wellington office and Central Business Manager Byron Roff says Andrew complements the existing team and brings additional, targeted advisory capability.

“We’ve worked with Andrew on the other side of the table and seen first-hand his intellectual horsepower and relationship ability over many years, so it’s great to be able to now work alongside him in delivering and leading strong thinking to guide projects for our clients.

“Hugely respected by our team at The Building Intelligence Group, he will be supported to drive Strategic Advisory and ensure it is given the priority it deserves as a key aspect of quality project management services,” says Roff.

For more on Andrew Howie please visit his profile at https://tbig.co.nz/people/andrew-howie

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Building Intelligence Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 