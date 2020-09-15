Cadbury Celebrates 10 Years Of Support For Breast Cancer Foundation With Special-edition Dairy Milk

CADBURY PINKY is proud to have partnered with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) for the past ten years. To celebrate this milestone and raise awareness for the many ways people can get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon appeal, Cadbury has created a new, special-edition CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PINKY block and will be donating NZD$80,000 to assist in growing the organisation’s education and support programmes.

“BCFNZ plays such a significant role in supporting Kiwis who are impacted by breast cancer,” says Jo Turner of Cadbury New Zealand. “The special-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Pinky block is our way of giving back to BCFNZ, helping to raise awareness and encouraging Kiwis to get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon Appeal.”

The special-edition block is inspired by the popular CADBURY PINKY bar and features delicious pieces of pink marshmallow and chewy caramel chips.

Evangelia Henderson, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, acknowledges the importance of support. “Breast cancer affects the lives of so many New Zealanders. The backing our organisation receives is crucial in enabling us to help look after Kiwis going through breast cancer, as well as their family and friends. We’re thankful to have had a long-term partner like Cadbury in our team.

“This new block inspired by Cadbury Pinky and generous donation is a great way of marking our enduring relationship right before Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.”

CADBURY DAIRY MILK PINKY block aims to encourage Kiwis to think pink with a delicious treat, get involved with the BCFNZ Pink Ribbon street appeal and organise a team to take part in the Pink Ribbon Walks in Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington.

“2020 has been a tough year on all of us, and it has only highlighted how important it is to stay connected to friends and family,” adds Henderson. “We encourage Kiwis to register for the Pink Ribbon Walks and join us for a great cause.”

Look out for the special-edition CADBURY DAIRY MILK PINKY block from today which will be available for a limited time in supermarkets and dairies nationwide. Get in quick to show your support!

CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PINKY block RRP: $3.60

Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz for more information on how you can get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon appeal.

