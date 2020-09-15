Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cadbury Celebrates 10 Years Of Support For Breast Cancer Foundation With Special-edition Dairy Milk

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: Cadbury

CADBURY PINKY is proud to have partnered with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) for the past ten years. To celebrate this milestone and raise awareness for the many ways people can get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon appeal, Cadbury has created a new, special-edition CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PINKY block and will be donating NZD$80,000 to assist in growing the organisation’s education and support programmes.

“BCFNZ plays such a significant role in supporting Kiwis who are impacted by breast cancer,” says Jo Turner of Cadbury New Zealand. “The special-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Pinky block is our way of giving back to BCFNZ, helping to raise awareness and encouraging Kiwis to get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon Appeal.”

The special-edition block is inspired by the popular CADBURY PINKY bar and features delicious pieces of pink marshmallow and chewy caramel chips.

Evangelia Henderson, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, acknowledges the importance of support. “Breast cancer affects the lives of so many New Zealanders. The backing our organisation receives is crucial in enabling us to help look after Kiwis going through breast cancer, as well as their family and friends. We’re thankful to have had a long-term partner like Cadbury in our team.

“This new block inspired by Cadbury Pinky and generous donation is a great way of marking our enduring relationship right before Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.”

CADBURY DAIRY MILK PINKY block aims to encourage Kiwis to think pink with a delicious treat, get involved with the BCFNZ Pink Ribbon street appeal and organise a team to take part in the Pink Ribbon Walks in Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington.

“2020 has been a tough year on all of us, and it has only highlighted how important it is to stay connected to friends and family,” adds Henderson. “We encourage Kiwis to register for the Pink Ribbon Walks and join us for a great cause.”

Look out for the special-edition CADBURY DAIRY MILK PINKY block from today which will be available for a limited time in supermarkets and dairies nationwide. Get in quick to show your support!

CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PINKY block RRP: $3.60

Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz for more information on how you can get involved in the 2020 Pink Ribbon appeal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cadbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 