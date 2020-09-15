Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrust Datacard Becomes “Entrust”

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Entrust

Entrust Datacard today announced a new brand identity and company name – Entrust. The move both continues the company’s enduring leadership and innovation in identity, payments, and data protection, and highlights Entrust’s position as a leader in developing the core technologies needed to keep the world moving safely.

“The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how critical digital transformation is in our daily lives,” said Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust. “As consumers, we depend on digital technologies and security to do more than ever, whether it’s making purchases, crossing borders, accessing government services or logging into corporate networks. We are proud that some of the world’s largest governments, organizations and enterprises trust us to keep citizens, commerce and information moving safely. Making Entrust the foundation of our brand reflects how our technology and innovation are central to securing this ever-evolving world.”

The company was founded as Datacard Corporation in 1969, and acquired Entrust in 2013, becoming Entrust Datacard. Entrust today offers an unmatched breadth of solutions, including credential issuance, identity and data protection, and digital certificates and signing solutions.

Commitment to innovation and growth

In recent years, Entrust has expanded from its core physical credential issuance focus to build a robust digital security solution portfolio and market presence. In addition to a sustained long-term investment in R&D, the company has made a recent series of strategic acquisitions, including PKI providers Trustis and Safelayer, authentication provider SMS Passcode, and nCipher, the market leader in hardware security modules (HSMs).

As a result, Entrust has transformed into one of the world’s largest providers of digital security software, and the global leader in credential issuance solutions. The company is in a unique position to innovate and invest to meet the rising security and identity needs of its customers. Entrust is making significant R&D investments to bring to market new card issuance technology, secure cloud enablement and advancements to its authentication, digital signing, identity management and HSM solutions. The company recently launched its next-generation PKI platform, tailored to meet today’s rising “encrypt everything” demands amidst rising threats, and earlier this year introduced new solutions for passwordless authentication and digital onboarding.

With nearly $800M in annual revenue and 2,500 employees, Entrust is trusted by some of the world’s most demanding, compliance-driven institutions in finance, technology and government. The company provides sales and service in more than 150 countries through 50 offices and a global network of more than 1,000 technology and channel partners.

“Earning the benefits of digital transformation requires a foundation of trust. As identity, payment and data protection ecosystems become more complex and interconnected, trust enables the resiliency and scale needed to make our digital lives possible,” said Frank Dickson, Program VP, Cybersecurity Products, IDC. “Entrust began delivering trust in payment card solutions 50 years ago and has added breadth and depth to its trusted identity and data security solutions ever since. Thus, centering the brand on Entrust makes sense – it helps the market see the common thread of high-assurance trust-building technology that carries through all of its identity, payment and data protection solutions.”

A simplified, refreshed brand

Entrust’s new name and branding honors the company’s heritage as it looks ahead. Datacard will continue to be featured prominently as the product line name for the company’s high-volume card issuance solutions, and the company continues to invest and innovate in high-volume hardware, software, services and supplies. Similarly, while the nCipher name will transition to Entrust over time, the nShield product line name for its market-leading HSMs will be retained and become an Entrust product line.

The branding evolution includes a new logo, brand colors, website, tagline, and positioning that are tightly linked to Entrust’s focus on securing a rapidly changing world.

“In evolving our brand, we wanted to make our mission clear. We come to work every day with one thing in mind: delivering solutions that enable the highest level of trust in every interaction our customers facilitate. Enabling trust is our mission, our value proposition, and the focus of all the innovative technologies we continue to develop for clients worldwide,” said Karen Kaukol, Chief Marketing Officer, Entrust.

To explore the new brand and learn more about Entrust’s products and services, visit www.entrust.com.

