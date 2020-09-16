Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brain Gain: Porter Novelli Taps Returning Talent For Senior Hires

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli, New Zealand’s leading public relations firm, has appointed agency alumni Brad Pogson to Group Account Director in a newly created role, while Courtney Stayte returns as Account Director to support continued growth.

“Having top talent like Brad and Courtney back in the Clemenger family after working with some of the UK’s biggest brands is testament to our purpose and culture,” says Managing Director, Louise Wright-Bush. “Their experience will be highly valued by our clients and puts us in a strong position as we look to 2021.”

“Brad is an outstanding practitioner, with oodles of energy, networks, ideas, and skills. He’s known to many of our clients and team already and we’re delighted to have him back. Courtney too is an exceptional consultant; meticulous, results-oriented and really passionate about the work - London’s loss really is our gain.”

Starting next week, Pogson will join the agency’s senior leadership team from his own business, Press Office, which he established in April. His flagship client, Nanogirl Labs will move with him. In the new senior role, Pogson will lead the agency’s work with 2degrees, develop Porter Novelli’s technology offering and play a key role in agency operations.

Prior to starting his own business, Pogson spent four years in London agencies where he led communications strategy for Canon’s Professional Imaging business across Europe, Middle East and Africa and managed the press office for BT, the UK’s largest mobile and broadband provider.

Pogson has worked in-house with Vodafone New Zealand, as a consultant with Microsoft New Zealand and with a raft of high-growth brands in the UK. In 2005, he was named Young PR Person of the Year by The Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ).

Stayte returns to Porter Novelli as Account Director after two years at Ketchum in London. A consumer and corporate PR specialist, Stayte has wide-ranging experience working with household brand names including Expedia, Jetstar, Universal Pictures and Tourism Victoria. While with Ketchum, Stayte worked with multinationals Procter & Gamble, and Samsung, along with Alcon, EECO and Philips. She also has experience in the banking sector.

www.porternovelli.kiwi

 

