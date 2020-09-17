Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Telecommunications Industry Launches New 5G Facts Website

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

Only a quarter of New Zealanders feel they know a reasonable amount about 5G mobile technology, and 86% would like easier ways to learn more factual information, according to a new consumer survey published today.

The nationwide survey of 1000 New Zealanders was commissioned by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF), the industry body which represents the majority of New Zealand telecommunications providers.

As a response to the survey findings, the TCF has launched today a new website, www.5gfacts.org.nz, which aims to be a “one-stop shop” on 5G information with easy links to reputable expert sources in New Zealand and overseas.

“The research has shown what we have long suspected: many New Zealanders are confused or unsure about 5G and what it may mean for them. That’s perhaps not surprising given there’s so much varying and confusing information out there,” commented TCF Chief Executive Geoff Thorn.

“The good news is the research also indicates most people are keen to learn more and they want easier ways to get reliable information. It also shows the vast majority recognise it’s important for New Zealanders to have access to the best mobile networks.”

Only 23% of those surveyed were confident in their 5G knowledge, with 40% saying they knew “a little bit” and 36% saying they knew nothing about it. Compared with existing mobile technology, 60% think 5G is about as safe as what we currently have with 3G and 4G, while 15% think it’s less safe and 13% think it’s safer.

Other key findings from the consumer research include:

  • The vast majority of respondents (91%) own a mobile smartphone that they connect to the internet, while 8% only use a mobile phone for calling and texting.
  • 85% think it will be important for New Zealanders to have access to even better, faster mobile data networks in the next few years, and a similar percentage (86%) think it’s important for them personally to have fast, reliable access via their smartphone. 70% agreed that 5G will help improve the quality and speed of existing mobile data services.
  • When asked if they would like easier ways to learn factual information about 5G that they can trust, a combined 86% said that would be a big help or might be useful.
  • The most trusted sources of information about 5G were ‘Independent scientists or industry experts’ and ‘NZ Government authorities (e.g. health or science-based agencies)’ (both 31%). ‘Telecommunications industry’ ranked next at 16%. However, only 25% of respondents were aware of the advice about 5G published last year by the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor.
  • About half (53%) agreed they were comfortable that 5G is safe “as it is simply a more advanced use of radio technology”, with 36% neutral or unsure, and 12% disagreeing with the statement that 5G is safe.

“There are lots of claims made about 5G, especially on the Internet and social media, and it’s often hard to separate fact from fiction,” said Thorn. “If you want to learn more about 5G, we strongly encourage you to use respected sources of information from science and health experts. So, we’ve made www.5gfacts.org.nz as a “one-stop shop” where you can get basic information and easily link to reputable expert sources.”

5G information that can be accessed via links on the 5G Facts website include the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 5G consumer survey was conducted online by UMR, involving a nationally representative sample of 1,000 New Zealanders aged 18+. Fieldwork was conducted from August 13 to August 19, 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:

Mediaworks: Reaches Agreement To Sell TV Operations To Discovery, Inc.

New Zealand’s largest independent commercial broadcaster MediaWorks and the global leader of real-life entertainment Discovery Inc. (“Discovery”) are pleased to announce they have reached a binding agreement regarding the sale of MediaWorks’ ... More>>

ALSO:

Fisheries: Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet. “Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 