OOh!media New Zealand Unveils Top Auckland CBD Site As Audiences Return To The Streets

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: oOh Media

oOh!media New Zealand unveils top Auckland CBD site as audiences return to the streets

oOh!media NZ has today unveiled its newest premium street furniture site on Quay St, Auckland – set to become one of the most impactful Out of Home advertising locations in the country.

The new ‘Quay Hub’ launches as Auckland Transport Quay St enhancement project nears completion, and Precinct’s Commercial Bay development opens to the Auckland public.

Quay Street is a popular city centre street that connects people to the city through ferries, buses, trains and cruise liners. An eight-fold increase in people using this space is expected over the next 10 years, highlighting its importance a gateway to Auckland City and beyond.

Spark NZ is the first brand to take advantage of this premium location, committing to an exclusive long-term tenancy including both the static and digital advertising assets incorporated into the infrastructure.

Ally Young, Spark’s Brand Lead Partner, said: “The oOh!media Quay Hub site is the perfect media asset for Spark to acquire with a long-term lease. The location is situated in perfect proximity for incoming foot traffic to our new flagship Spark store in Commercial Bay, which is due to open its doors soon. We’re excited to see our campaigns come to life with the launch of Quay Hub.”

oOh!’s Hub sites comprise classic street furniture alongside bus shelter wraps, with the new Quay Hub also featuring a live digital screen. It now joins the nearby Fanshawe Hub and Christchurch’s Northlands Mall Hub as strategic large format assets delivering high-impact campaigns at street level.

Nick Vile, General Manager for oOh! New Zealand, said the new site’s proximity to the CBD and major transport centres, along with recent developments in the area, had catapulted Quay St Hub to become one of oOh!’s signature locations.

“From the get-go it will be one of our hero sites in a part of Auckland that is becoming the hub of our great city. With all the development in this area and its proximity to key transport, retail and entertainment precincts, it will deliver significant audiences for advertisers from multiple modes of transport. With over 48 square meters of space for advertisers to work with and the ability to utilise digital assets, the options to engage this audience are endless,” he said.

Jas Gierlinski, PHD Group Business Director at media agency PHD, said: “oOh! is a key partner for PHD and Spark, always looking to bring innovative media solutions to solve our challenges. This new site is a perfect example of working together on a solution that perfectly fits the brand aspirations. It’s an innovative way to use Out of Home for us, and the multiple formats allow for a range of Spark messaging across both static and digital formats. We’re excited to see it come to life and look forward to working to make the most of our tenancy with Spark, oOh! and other agency partners.”

About oOh!media

oOh!media is a leading Out of Home media company that is enhancing public spaces through the creation of engaging environments that help advertisers, landlords, leaseholders, community organisations, local councils and governments reach large and diverse public audiences.

The company’s extensive network of more than 37,000 digital and static asset locations includes roadsides, retail centres, airports, train stations, bus stops, office towers, cafes, bars and universities.

Listed on the ASX, oOh! employs around 800 people across Australia and New Zealand, and had revenues of $649 million in 2019. It also owns digital publisher Junkee Media, printing business Cactus, and experiential provider oOh! Experiential.

The company invests heavily in technology, and is pioneering the use of sophisticated data techniques that enable clients to maximise their media spend through unrivalled and accurate audience targeting. Find out more at www.oohmedianz.com

