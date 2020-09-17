Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Resignation Of HealthCare NZ CEO

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group Chief Executive

Group Chief Executive of New Zealand Health Group, Josephine Gagan, today announced that Healthcare NZ’s Chief Executive, Vanessa Dudley, has resigned from her role, and will take some well-earned leave until her employment ends in mid-October 2020.

Ms Gagan said she wanted to thank Ms Dudley for her contribution to HealthCare NZ over the past two years and wished her well for the future.

Until further notice, Ms Gagan will be acting Chief Executive of HealthCare NZ and will provide a continued point of contact with HealthCare NZ Funders and stakeholders.

HealthCare NZ provides Community Health, Disability Support, Nursing Services, Positive Behaviour Support and Rehabilitation to over 20,000 New Zealanders. It is the parent company of HealthCare New Zealand, NZCare Disability, Mental Health NZ, Explore Specialist Advice NZ, Duty Calls Nursing Bureau and Solora.

As New Zealand’s largest healthcare company for almost 30 years, the company will continue to provide the highest level of service to the people they support, and continue working with their Funders and stakeholders to provide leadership in the sector.

About HealthCare NZ

For almost 30 years HealthCare NZ has been caring, supporting and empowering people across the country to live as independently as possible.

Our local teams deliver a wide range of specialised services to New Zealanders and their families/whānau every day from home and personal cares, rehabilitation, disability and mental health support and much more.

It is this care and support that enables people to have a quality of life based on their individual choices, needs, values and goals and to stay connected to their homes, family/whānau, friends and local communities.

Whether it is shared living in one of our disability homes, attending a parenting autism class, being supported 24/7 by a specialised team of carers or simply helping you recover after an accident we welcome the opportunity to support you.

HealthCare NZ is part of a family of companies here to support New Zealanders wellbeing and wellness. These include Explore, Freedom Medical Alarms, Duty Calls, MySkill and Umbrella.

https://www.healthcarenz.co.nz/

