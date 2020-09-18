Taking Care Of Our Bigger Backyard With Trees That Count

For us Kiwis, the backyard doesn’t stop at the fence line. It extends to our parks and rivers, our birds and forests, and everything beyond. Our bigger backyard needs looking after and Mitre 10 has partnered with Trees That Count to do just that.

Planting native trees is one of the most powerful actions we can take to combat climate change, and protect our beautiful landscapes, waterways and forests for future generations. The restoration of trees is one of the most effective[1] ways to mitigate climate change.

Mitre 10 customers will help plant tens of thousands of native trees through the partnership. For every native plant and any bag of Tui growing mix customers buy, both online and in-store, Mitre 10 will donate 5c to fund trees through Trees That Count.

Trees that Count connects tree funders and tree planters around New Zealand. It matches the trees funded by donations with planters all over the country to get more natives into the ground.

32,120,842 native trees have been planted in New Zealand through the Trees That Count programme since 2016. Over 50 years, those trees have the potential to remove and sequester 5.3-7.3m tonnes of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. They will also protect waterways and landscapes, enhance biodiversity and provide habitats for wildlife.

Mitre 10’s Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration Jules Lloyd-Jones says the partnership will provide practical support for environmental restoration projects nationwide and help Trees That Count towards its goal of planting 200 million trees.

“As well as funding thousands of trees, Mitre 10 volunteers will plant natives and clear invasive weeds with trusts and restoration groups in their local areas. There’s something special about New Zealand’s native bush and we must protect it for our children and grandchildren. We’re pleased to be contributing to a sustainable future for our people and our communities.”

[1] https://science.sciencemag.org/content/365/6448/76

© Scoop Media

