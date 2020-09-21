Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Randstad Says Employers Need To Continue Prioritising Employees Wellbeing To Support Mental Health

Monday, 21 September 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: Randstad

With Mental Health Awareness week kicking off on 21 September, and the economic impact of the pandemic ongoing, HR and Recruitment expert Randstad believes it’s a timely reminder of the importance for employers to maintain regular workplace wellbeing check-ins.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown, employers upped their game to protect their employees’ wellbeing as they worked remotely. Randstad research, The Impact of COVID-19 on Workers and Organisations revealed 52% of workers felt their employers took care of their emotional wellbeing during the pandemic which was positive to see. However, that left a significant number of employees (48%) who did not feel their emotional wellbeing needs were met within the workplace.

Randstad NZ Country Director, Katherine Swan comments, “Employers should not overlook the importance of investing in their employees’ emotional wellbeing. During these uncertain times, it has become more critical for organisations to step up and look after their people. Companies can do more to support their teams, and organisations should consider training and support for managers, so they are better equipped to support their staff.”

Randstad’s research found in the first lockdown 39% of employees were able to make more time for themselves because of working remotely, but 25% of employees were overloaded with work and ended up working longer hours.

“We actively encourage our managers to be mindful of the workload they put on their teams. It is important that people have time for breaks, so they do not feel overworked. Instead of holding employees accountable to certain work hours, managers should consider task-based monitoring. This allows employees to have a bit more control over their time, which will allow them to retain a healthy work-life balance,” Ms Swan says.

Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) found a disconnect between employers and employees when it came to elements of the workplace that could impact an employee’s mental health.

“When it comes to work-life balance and the benefits of a good work environment, employers and employees prioritise these differently. Our REBR survey showed work-life balance was the second highest aspect employees consider when choosing a job, followed by the work environment, ranked third. However, those factors did not sit as high for employers, as they are ranked seventh and eighth respectively,” Ms Swan says.

During the pandemic, Randstad customer Chorus realised mental health would be a concern for its employees, so it proactively looked for ways to support them. The company partnered with Sir John Kirwan’s Mentemia programme, and through this platform, Chorus CEO JB Rousselot and Sir John would regularly speak to the organisation, Chorus People and Culture General Manager Shaun Philp says.

Chorus also introduced special leave for its employees during lockdown, so they did not have to feel extra pressure if they burnt through their annual leave or sick days.

“With 850 people working from home, and the vast majority with some sort of responsibility associated with caregiving or home-schooling, we gave staff an additional 10 days of special leave. This allowed them to balance work and family responsibilities without feeling disadvantaged,” Mr Philp says.

During the lockdown, many organisations lifted their game and showed how they are able to support their staff during uncertain times. Randstad hopes organisations will continue these efforts and look for new ways to support their team’s mental health.

“Organisations across New Zealand have shown how they can step up and support their employees during trying times, and now that many employees have returned to the office it doesn’t mean employers can overlook those services. We are still going through uncertain times, and we know employees are worried about job security and economic news is creating anxiety. Employers need to continue to be mindful of this, communicate with their teams to minimise any uncertainty, and find ways to look after their employee’s mental health,” Ms Swan concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Randstad on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 