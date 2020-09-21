Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ready For The Big Spring Clean?

Monday, 21 September 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: PriceSpy

PriceSpy reveals popularity for vacuums is cleaning up post Covid-19 – but is now the best time to buy…

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, new insights from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, indicate Kiwis are set to go all out on the big spring clean this year, as historical click data for the shopping category of vacuum cleaners increase two thirds (66 per cent) cent year-on-year*.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “According to our popularity data, which is based on the number of clickouts each product receives on the PriceSpy website, it’s pretty clear the desire to keep the home clean is even greater this year due to Covid-19.”

As well as traditional vacuum cleaners, PriceSpy also found popularity for robotic vacuum cleaners had grown, too – up almost three fifths (57 per cent) year-on-year*.

Liisa continues: “The impact Covid-19 has created on our overall shopping habits has been huge. In addition to the traditional cleaning products such as hand sanitisers and disinfectants, our latest insights reveal there has also been huge demand for wider home-cleaning appliances, such as vacuum cleaners.

“For example, the daily clickout data for vacuum cleaners shows this is not a ‘normal’ year. In fact, ever since New Zealand first went into lockdown at the end of March, popularity has been significantly higher than last year.”

Liisa adds: “Whilst overall cleanliness of the home is always important, we believe this increased interest is down to a number of key factors.”

Key factors for increased interest in vacuum cleaners

From Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy:

Covid-19 - Consumers are most certainly making a more conscious effort to keep the home as clean as possible due to Covid-19. For some, this means wiping surfaces down more regularly and for others, it means investing in a new vacuum cleaner.

More time at home - As a result of spending considerably more time at home this year, consumers may also be looking to upgrade their older vacuums, to make cleaning up easier and less time consuming.

Back to school – When the children made the big return to school after lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, consumers may have decided to up the ante with their home-cleaning, investing in a new vacuum to get the house looking ship shape again.

Spring cleaning - With Spring now here, shoppers may also feel naturally more inclined to update the old faithful vacuum cleaner, to give the house a good spruce-up and get it looking spick and span ahead of the Summer months.

Even though popularity for vacuum cleaners is skyrocketing, PriceSpy warns consumers now may not be the best time to buy, as price points for vacuum cleaners on its Price Index rose six per cent in 2020 (1st January to 8th September). In comparison, the Price Index dropped -2 per cent in 2019 over the same period of time.

Pricing index data (2020 vs 2019)**

Source: PriceSpy

Liisa concludes: “If consumers are looking to buy a new vacuum cleaner now, our pricing data highlights the need for buyers to be price aware - as even though demand is high, prices appear to be somewhat elevated at the moment.

“For anyone in the market for home-cleaning appliances, we strongly suggest shoppers conduct important price research before they buy. Using a price comparison site like PriceSpy is quick, easy and free – what’s more, this important buying step could save shoppers hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in the long run.”

Download the PriceSpy app here.

www.pricespy.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PriceSpy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 