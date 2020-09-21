Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors Prepare To Go To Town As High-profile Queen Street Retail Units Go Up For Sale

Monday, 21 September 2020, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Two high-profile retail properties in a century-old character building in Queen Street’s luxury shopping precinct have been placed on the market for sale.

107 Queen Street

The two ground-floor units in the Guardian Trust Building, at 107 and 107A Queen Street, offer prominent street frontage to Auckland’s most famous shopping strip. One is a well-established tenanted investment and the other is being offered for sale with vacant possession.

107 Queen Street

Originally constructed for the New Zealand Insurance Company during World War I, the distinctively-styled Guardian Trust Building was one of the country’s first high-rise towers. It offers an impressive façade to one of the central city’s busiest intersections.

The unit at 107 Queen Street is fully leased to high-end New Zealand knitwear retailer Finestnz Limited, trading as Great Kiwi Yarns, which has been located in the building for over 30 years. The up-market retailer produces designer clothing for local and international customers in natural yarns including possum-merino, merino, alpaca and cashmere.

107 Queen Street

Its Queen Street outlet was originally opened in the early 1990s by award-winning New Zealand fashion designer Trish Gregory, who retains an involvement through the store’s sale of knitwear under the Trish Gregory label.

Finestnz Limited leases 52 square metres of retail space, generating net annual rental income of $155,279 plus GST per annum. Its current six-year lease runs through to 2024, and incorporates two-yearly CPI rental increases.

The property at 107A Queen Street, a unit of 96 square metres, has recently become vacant. It was previously returning rental income of $173,682 plus GST per annum.

The two Queen Street units are now being marketed for sale individually or together by tender closing on 8 October (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Salespeople Alan Haydock, Damien Bullick and Ken Hu said the stratum in freehold-titled properties offered an opportunity to gain a stake in a prestigious mixed-use building in a prime CBD location.

Mr Haydock said the Guardian Trust Building was built between 1914 and 1918 from Kairuru marble and carried an air of prestige as an early example of Chicago-styled stripped classical architecture.

“This building marks an important transition between Victorian commercial structures and modern office buildings. Designed by William Gummer, it was modeled on turn-of-the-century commercial buildings in the United States with a simplified classical style stripped of most ornamentation,” Mr Haydock said.

“The property was refurbished in the early 1960s, and again in the early 1990s, and it now offers a combination of retail units with apartments on higher levels.”

Mr Haydock said 107 Queen Street consisted of high-quality, boutique retail space with a highly-visible frontage and a well-established quality tenant.


The unit for sale with vacant possession at 107A Queen Street would appeal to a range of tenants or owner-occupiers due to its high-stud, open-plan retail area and modern fit-out. “At the rear of this tenancy is a café-style kitchen and counter, with additional storage and an office area,” he said.

The two Queen Street properties are zoned Business – City Centre under Auckland Council’s unitary plan. This zoning seeks to maximise vibrancy and to ensure the city’s central business district is “an international centre for business and learning, innovation, entertainment, culture and urban living”. It allows for a wide range of permitted activities including office, retail, conference and entertainment facilities and residential accommodation.

Mr Bullick said the two properties’ street-front location, opposite the intersection of Queen and Shortland streets, afforded retail tenants the benefits of maximum visibility from both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

“The surrounding area along lower Queen Street is arguably New Zealand’s leading luxury retail hub, with high-end international outlets including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada as well as a number of popular local retail brands,” Mr Bullick said.

The properties for sale also rub shoulders with numerous prime office buildings, international-brand hotels and a growing concentration of large apartment towers, helping to sustain a high level of foot traffic day and night throughout the year, he said.

“This is the beating heart of a commercial hub which services the wider Auckland region, and it is readily accessible to a large customer base right across Australasia’s fastest-growing city,” said Mr Bullick.

“The two properties for sale are less than 10 minutes’ walk from the Britomart Transport Centre. This saw some five million boardings by passengers last year, with a further big increase in rail passengers expected when the new City Rail Link opens in 2024. The Downtown Ferry Terminal and international cruise ship berths are also within a few hundred metres, making this a leading national transport hub,” Mr Bullick said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 