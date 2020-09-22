Creative Technology Co-working Space To Connect & Grow Creative Industry Launches In Auckland.

Auckland, New Zealand: Click Studios today announced the opening of a new Creative Technology focused co-working space. Click Studios is a social enterprise with a focus on the Creative Technology industry to connect, innovate, collaborate, learn and develop new ideas.

"We see New Zealand as leaders in the creative technology industry worldwide, and our team has a goal to see the industry increase in the contribution to New Zealand's GDP," says Aliesha Staples, Co-Founder at Click Studios. "Click Studios has been designed by the industry and features facilities for content creation such as a photo, video studio, audio recording, AR/VR and emerging tech equipment."

Click Studios includes;

· Meeting Rooms

· Hot Desks

· Dedicated Office Spaces

· Studio Space

· On-site Technical Support

· Regular Social & Workshop Events

· Large Range of VR Headsets

· Drones & 360º Cameras

Click Studios is available for startups, established companies and contractors now by invitation. "We've made as many spots available from launch as possible," says Rohan Adarkar, Co-Founder. "We're opening our wait-list for new applications today."

More information about the space or booking a tour can be found at www.clickstudios.co.nz.

About Click Studios: Click Studios is a social enterprise co-working space set up to enable New Zealand's creative tech companies and individuals to rapidly up-skill and become internationally-focused while providing a local location to connect and learn from each other.

The studio has facilities for content creation such as photo, audio, AR/VR and emerging tech equipment. We also offer virtual offices, meet up spaces, offices, meeting rooms, and desks.

Click Studios is designed by the industry for the industry. Located 10mins from Auckland city centre just off the western motorway.

