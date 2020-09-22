Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North Shore Leaders Call For Permanent Bridge Repair Timeline

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 10:14 am
Press Release: Takapuna Beach Business Association

“Damage to the Auckland Harbour Bridge is affecting North Shore businesses, which are already struggling with the impacts of the Covid-19 restrictions,” says Takapuna Beach Business Association (TBBA) chief executive, Terence Harpur.

Mr Harpur and Business North Harbour general manager, Kevin O’Leary, are calling on the New Zealand Transport Agency to confirm the timeline to permanently repair the damaged steel strut and fully reopen the bridge without further closures.

“We’re delighted to learn that a temporary repair maybe a reality. However, a permanent fix sooner rather than later remains essential. North Shore businesses and commuters need to be able plan with certainty and confidence without ongoing disruption,” says Mr O’Leary.

“We also want to know what safeguards will be put in place to minimise the chances of a repeat incident, or at the very least be assured that next time would see less commuter impact and a much quicker permanent fix,” he says.

The North Shore business leaders say while it impacts Auckland central businesses, the bridge is an even more important lifeline for the North Shore’s 43,000 businesses and 413,000 residents which is akin to the populations of Wellington and Christchurch respectively.

“Our businesses draw on employees and customers from all over the region. We’re not just some sleepy dormitory suburbs. Rather, the North Shore is one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand which has recorded incredibly strong employment growth. Our role in the country’s economy has been overlooked for too long and any long-term planning has been woeful. That needs to change and quickly,” says Mr Harpur.

The North Shore generates around 18% of Auckland’s GDP and 6.8% of New Zealand’s GDP. By 2043 the population of the North Shore is forecast to be 640,000.

Mr O’Leary says Business North Harbour recently published ‘Bridge To The Future’ with the support of TBBA and others. The scoping paper on the North Shore’s long-term roadmap makes clear that an integrated North Shore infrastructure plan is needed and strongly advocates planning for transport certainty.

He says this latest commuter chaos highlights that the North Shore is in dire need of an agreed action plan to enable Auckland Council, central government and agencies to better work together, with local interests, to steer North Shore’s growth and development.

Mr Harpur says the North Shore’s infrastructure must be resilient with a second harbour crossing, ideally a tunnel, an absolute priority project.

“The current single harbour crossing highlights the complete lack of resilience in Auckland’s transport system. However, under current planning processes, it will be 10 years before a second harbour crossing can even be consented. It’s clearer than ever that the North Shore, Auckland, and in fact New Zealand, cannot wait that long.

“We urgently need to know when will the bridge be permanently fixed, and what will be done to avoid a similar outcome reoccurring. Once this is sorted, let’s see a timeline set in stone for the consenting and construction of a second harbour crossing. No more talk or promises. The North Shore now needs a concrete commitment,” says Terence Harpur.

Both North Shore business leaders say the partial closing of the Auckland Harbour Bridge after six months of Covid-19 lockdowns and alert level restrictions could not have come at a worse time. Takapuna alone reported a 97% drop in retail trade under Level 4 back in April and was down 85% under Level 3 in August compared to the same last year.

www.ilovetakapuna.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Takapuna Beach Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 