Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Money Stress Causing Relationship Problems For 1 In 5 New Zealanders

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: Commission for Financial Capability

A survey of more than 3000 New Zealanders by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC) found one in five people had relationship problems with partners, family or close friends due to financial concerns.

The 18-34 age group reported the highest degree of relationship strain due to money – 24%. The issue decreased with age with 21% of those aged 35-54 experiencing problems, 14% of those aged 55-65, and only 7% of 65+ saying they still had arguments over finances.

While those with little or no income (under $10,000 per year) were most likely to experience financially-driven relationship problems (28%), high income did not prevent money conflict - 21% of those earning $150,000-$200,000 reported relationship stress due to money.

Other groups with high rates of interpersonal issues due to financial stress included respondents who had children aged 0-4 years (27%), Māori (27%), Pacific Peoples (28%) and those renting (25%).

The CFFC drew the statistics from its Financial Capability Barometer Survey, run monthly through 2020. The results showed conflict of this nature correlated with a lack of long-term financial planning, a propensity to spend rather than save, and reluctance to discuss money.

The CFFC has released this data to support the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week - He tirohanga anamata – to reimagine our wellbeing together, and encourage use of its guides and tools at sorted.org.nz to help people get on the same page financially.

The CFFC’s Personal Finance Lead, Tom Hartmann, says there is a recognised link between financial stress and mental health issues, effects that are exacerbated when money problems impact our closest relationships.

“Good relationships with partners, family and friends support good mental health and resilience, but as opposites often attract in relationships, partners will have different attitudes and habits when it comes to money,” says Hartmann. “No two people will ever have the same experiences or earn the same amount; this can put strain on any relationship.”

Hartmann says Sorted encourages partners and families to open up and talk about money, but do so carefully.

“It can be frustrating to try to get on the same page, since one side may feel nagged while the other feels under attack. Sorted has tips for how to have a successful money conversation and set some shared goals.”

Other tips from Sorted:

  • Avoid the blame game. First find some common ground and design a basic budget for those things you agree on, then build from there.
  • It’s important to be honest. There’s no point hiding things like debt – come clean and get it all over in one conversation. You’ll be glad you did.
  • If your partner is controlling your money, running up debts in your name, or stopping you from being financially independent or earning your own money, that’s abusive. Make sure to get the help you need in this situation.

Financial stress: where to go for help:

Mental Health Awareness Week runs 21–27 September 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commission for Financial Capability on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 