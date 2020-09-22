Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Embracing Te Ao Māori At Te Pūtea Matua

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Te Ao Māori i Te Pūtea Matua

Ko Mahuru Māori te wā hai whakanui, hai whakatairanga i Te Reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori. He wā hoki hai whakaputa rauemi hai whakamahinga mā Aotearoa whānui mō te katoa o te tau. E pēnei ana te aronga a Te Pūtea Matua, ki te ruruku, ki te whakatinana i tāna rautaki e kīia nei ko Te Ao Māori.

Hei tā Adrian Orr, Kāwana o Te Pūtea Matua “Mā te tū ki runga ki te ārahi, mā te whakapakari i a mātou anō, mā te whakawhānui i te tirohanga, mā te torotoro ki ngā āhuatanga o Te Ao Māori e tutuki ai tā mātou whainga ‘Te TīmaToa, Te Pēke Matua Pai’.”

Kei te whakamāoritia ngā tataunga matua i runga i te Papatohu a ngā Pēke. Koianei tētahi o ngā koha, me kī, ngā kaupapa e ū ai te Pēke ki Te Reo me ngā Tikanga.

E mea ana a Orr, “Mā te tuku i te Papatohu i roto i te reo, e taea ai e mātou te tūhonohono ki te iwi Māori, me te āwhina anō hoki i a Aotearoa ki te rarau atu ki ngā mātauranga e pai ake ai tā mātou whiriwhiri whakatau”.

He mea ārahi te whakamāoritanga nei e ngā kaiwhakamāori Toi Reo Māori, ā, he kupu hou kua hua mai. Kua tīmata te whai whakaaro ki ngā ara e māmā ai tā te hunga kōrero Māori whai wāhi ki ngā kupu, ā, e mahi tahi ana me te rūnanga o te papakupu matihiko, o Te Aka.

I roto i te tau kua hipa, kua tūtakitaki ngā kaimahi o Te Pūtea Matua ki ngā pakihi Māori, kua whānui ake te torotoro ki ngā Iwi, kua hui tahi hoki me ētahi Kaiārahi Pakihi Māori, mē ngā kaimahi Māori kei roto i ētahi o ngā Pēke. Ko te mahi hoki he whakawhitiwhiti whakaaro e hāngai ana ki te Māori.

Kua kaha hoki tā mātou hui tahi mē Ngai Māori i runga i ngā kaupapa pēnei i Te Moni Anamata, me te arotake i ngā Pou-kaiāwha a ngā Pēke. Mā ēnei kaupapa ka mārama ake mātou, ka pūmau hoki mātou ki ngā kaupapa kōrau i roto i ā mātou mahi katoa. Timata ai ngā mahi i konei, ēhara ia i te whakamutunga.

Nō ēnei marama tata kua puta i a Te Pūtea Matua tā mātou taupānga, ko ‘Haumi’ te ingoa, he tuatahitanga tēnei mo tētahi Pēke Matua, ki te waihanga i tētahi taupānga e aro tika ana ki te reo taketake me ngā tikanga tuku iho o taua whenua.

Kei te taupānga e pupuri ana ētahi oro āwhina, ētahi whakamārama hoki hei āwhina i te whakatika i te whakahuatanga i ētahi kupu Māori, kei reira hoki ētahi rerenga kōrero tautoko i ngā mahi tuhi ī-mēra, he rautaki waihanga i tōu ake pepeha, ētahi pitopito kōrero mō ngā tikanga me ngā kawa. Āpiti atu ki ēnei, he karakia, he waiata me te maha noa atu.

Hei tā Simone Robbers, Kāwana Tautoko/ Kaiwhakahaere Tikanga Whakahaere, Rautaki mē ngā Tūhonohono. “I waihangatia a Haumi hai whakapakari i te mōhio ki te reo me ngā tikanga, hai whakaū hoki i te mauri o te rautaki Ao Māori kia horapa ki te katoa o te Pēke.”

Hei tāna anō hoki, “Ko te taupānga me ngā karāhe reo, karāhe tikanga ētahi o ngā kaupapa whakapiki ake i te mōhio me te māramatanga ki te ahurea a ngā kaimahi i konei i Te Pūtea Matua.”

Ngā rauemi:

Embracing Te Ao Māori at Te Pūtea Matua

Mahuru Māori is about celebrating and promoting Te Reo and Tikanga Māori, providing resources that New Zealanders can use year round. Te Pūtea Matua - Reserve Bank of New Zealand – is taking the same approach as it implements and deepens its Te Ao Māori strategy.

“Showing leadership, building our confidence and broadening our focus and engagement on Te Ao Māori is how we will achieve our vision of being a ‘Great Team, Best Central Bank,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said.

Translating the key metrics of the Financial Strength Dashboard into Te Reo Māori is underway as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to Te Reo and Tikanga Māori.

“Offering a Te Reo Dashboard is one of the ways we can engage more deeply with Māori, and help all New Zealanders access information to make informed decisions,” Mr Orr said.

This translation exercise, led by licensed translators, has also resulted in the development of some new financial vocabulary. Plans are underway for making these words easily accessible for reo Māori speakers, including engagement with the advisory council of online Māori language dictionary Te Aka.

“Over the past year, Te Pūtea Matua has visited Māori businesses, expanded iwi outreach, and met with Māori business leaders and representatives within banks to discuss Kaupapa Māori issues,” says Assistant Governor/General Manager Governance, Strategy and Corporate Relations Simone Robbers said.

“Te Pūtea Matua has also consulted with Māori on kaupapa like the Future of Cash and the recent Capital review. These are important steps towards recognising and committing to the power of diversity and inclusion in all areas of our work. This work only starts here, not finishes here.”

Te Pūtea Matua recently launched its new cultural kete (basket) app ‘Haumi’, making it the first central bank to launch an app dedicated to its indigenous language and culture.

The app includes audio and descriptions on how to pronounce commonly used Te Reo Māori words, provides email phrases, a guide to put together a pepeha, information on general tikanga and kawa (protocols and etiquette), various karakia (blessings), waiata (songs) and more.

“Haumi is a practical tool to further our people’s Te Reo and Tikanga knowledge, and embed our Te Ao strategy in all parts of our work,” says Ms Robbers.

“The app and our internal Te Reo and Tikanga wānanga (workshops) are just some of the ways Te Pūtea Matua is building cultural inclusivity and understanding.”

More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 