OneFortyOne Announces CEO Appointment

OneFortyOne is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Giles Knopp as Chief Executive Officer, effective 21 September 2020.

Prior to this announcement Andy has been a key member of OneFortyOne’s executive team since 2016 and will step into the CEO role previously held by Linda Sewell, who resigned in August after nearly eight years of thoughtful and distinguished leadership.

Announcing Andy’s appointment, OneFortyOne Chairman John Gilleland said: “Andy is a proven leader. His ability to balance commercial and people focussed strategy will further strengthen the business.”

Andy is currently Acting CEO and CFO of OneFortyOne. Prior to bringing his financial expertise to the forest and timber industries Andy has held a number of senior roles in the telecommunications sector.

“This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for OneFortyOne and the Board is looking forward to working with Andy to ensure OneFortyOne continues to deliver its promise of growing exceptional wood fibre, producing quality products, delivering responsible environmental management and making regional economic contributions.

“Andy was chosen in a competitive selection process. He is known for his collaborative leadership style, business insights and dedication to high safety standards.”

Reflecting on his appointment Andy said, “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead OneFortyOne.”

“2020 has been an unusual year to say the least but through the change and uncertainty we have realised that OneFortyOne’s capacity to come together and find opportunity in adversity is remarkable.

“It will be my focus to not only strengthen our core business and deliver strong results but to support our people, take responsibility to ensure we go home safe and well every day and continue to deliver high quality wood fibre products to our customers.”

