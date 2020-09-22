The DHL Difference: DHL Giving Away $100,000 Of Shipping Credit To Small NZ Businesses

The DHL Difference: DHL sees significant double digit increase in package deliveries during Covid-19

DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, is proud to continue its unrivalled and efficient logistics service throughout the effects of Covid-19 in New Zealand and across the world.

“New Zealand’s efforts, as a team of five million, to stay ahead of the global pandemic are now paying off for New Zealand businesses in tangible ways, opening an opportunity as a nation for us to grow and continue to trade with the rest of the world,” says DHL Express New Zealand Country Manager, Mark Foy. “As a trusted partner for Kiwi businesses, we know that many rely on DHL’s exceptional service quality and global network as a key element of their supply chain”.

With the DHL Express international network consisting of a fleet of DHL owned aircraft, the company is able to move the vast majority of their shipments on DHL global network flights. Together with the capability to increase freight capacity through additional international charters, DHL Express has a robust intercontinental network that continues to enable global trade.

Before the onset of Covid-19, DHL Express would operate its Auckland based B767 Trans-Tasman Freighter five times a week to and from Australia, with the capability to operate six times a week and up to seven if needed. This effort to continue delivering excellence and addressing the demand from customers is part of what makes the DHL Difference so apparent.

Foy comments that “The ability to operate our Auckland based Trans-Tasman freighter six times a week and up to seven, is the capability DHL Express has demonstrated to continue to connect New Zealand exporters and importers to the world, even in unprecedented times”.

Large increase in imports of sanitizers, PPE, cosmetics

As Kiwis prepared themselves and their businesses for the pandemic, DHL Express saw a large increase in imports into New Zealand, consisting of sanitizers and PPE for delivery. Imports for commodities such as cosmetics also saw a rise, as stores started to shut their doors and both retailers and consumers went online.

In recent times, there has been double digit growth in overall international shipments from April to August 2020 in New Zealand, compared to March 2020 (as an indicator of pre-Covid volumes).

Delivering “business as usual”

The DHL courier fleet was proudly on the front line delivering every day during the Covid-19 lockdown in New Zealand. This period saw huge volumes of international packages, that at times, were 50% more than the same period last year. A combination of teamwork and consolidated effort from the DHL team in delivering “business as usual” throughout has enabled consistent transit times for international delivery during Covid-19.

DHL Express NZ has taken this opportunity to enable Kiwis to reach the world by shipping their products faster and to more locations internationally than anyone else. Due to the increased demand, additional couriers were brought on to help with deliveries and new processes were implemented to ensure that all deliveries were contactless, ensuring the safety of both courier and recipient.

With demand for express deliveries set to continue to grow, DHL Express recently announced that it will add four 767-300 Boeing Converted International Freighters (BCF) as part of the logistics company’s efforts to continue modernising and growing its fleet with more eco-friendly and cost-efficient international freighters. The aircraft are converted from passenger to international freighter configuration to fit the needs of DHL Express and meet the rising global demand for international express services.

“While DHL is very much a global express delivery company, we, like you, are New Zealanders. And we are pushing forward to see the New Zealand economy and exports grow. DHL Express is committed to helping New Zealand businesses to reach more countries than ever before; faster, reliably and consistently” added Foy.

The DHL Difference

In response to the teamwork and consolidated effort of the DHL team in delivering “ business as usual” throughout recent times DHL has put aside up to $100,000 of shipping credit to help give small and medium-sized New Zealand businesses a better opportunity to reach the world by shipping their products faster and to more locations than anyone else.

The initiative is for Kiwi Businesses that have never experienced DHL Express services before. As a business partner, DHL understands that businesses rely on quality service and the DHL network and believe The DHL Difference could be the kick-start that many other kiwi businesses need to experience DHL’s service quality. Businesses can apply for the initiative here

https://dhldifference.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

