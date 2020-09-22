Daikin’s Key Appointments And New Branch Reflects Industry Positivity

Leading heat pump company Daikin has appointed two new National Sales Managers and opened a new branch in Wellington on the back of continued industry-wide growth.

Driven by positivity in the heat pump market, Daikin has appointed Gary Felstead as National Sales Manager (Residential and Light Commercial) and Richard Creagh as Commercial Manager. The pair are two of 20 new staff the company has employed in the last year.

Gary Felstead

Mr Creagh will head the newly created Commercial and Applied Division for commercial and industrial engineering projects.

Richard Creagh

To meet ongoing demand in the lower North Island, Daikin has also made a significant investment in a new branch office in Wellington which opened in August.

Mr Felstead said the Wellington branch is multipurpose with a display area, showroom and training centre which was designed with future growth in mind.

“It highlights not only our confidence in the Wellington region but the whole country and making an investment in everything from infrastructure through to training helps support industry growth as well as developing specialist skills for the industry.”

Key to the positive heat pump market is the increased importance Kiwi homeowners are placing on the need to live in a warm, dry and healthy home.

Mr Felstead said many homes around the country were prone to mould and dampness which had adverse effects on the health of the household, especially children.

“Interest in heat pumps was especially strong throughout the first national lockdown and Auckland’s subsequent level 3 status. Because people were home during the day a lot more than they usually are, it made many people realise how cold and damp their homes can get.”

